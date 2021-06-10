With the exclusion of the campaign and the addition of a season pass, Battlefield 2042 is taking a focused live-service approach

With the latest addition to the Battlefield franchise, Dice is taking a more multiplayer-focused live-service approach.

EA and Dice recently unveiled the new Battlefield 2042. After exploring World Wars in Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V, the series is returning to its near-future setting.

Since the franchise’s inception in 2002, for the first time, a mainline Battlefield game will launch without a campaign mode. The game also introduces live-service focused features, like regular season and season passes.

Battlefield 2042 will not have a campaign

Since the very first game of Battlefield 1942, the campaign has been an integral part of the Battlefield experience. Even though Battlefield has always been a multiplayer-focused series, from the Bad Company Duology to Battlefield 1, the series has provided some really good single-player story experiences.

Over the last few years, battle royal games have really surged into popularity as one of the most played multiplayer genres. Games such as Apex Legends and Fortnite draw in thousands of concurrent players. Battlefield’s primary competitor Call of Duty Warzone, is one of the most played battle royal games.

Considering Battlefield V included a battle royal mode in the form of a firestorm, fans were hopeful that Battlefield 2042 will also include a battle royal mode. However, after launch, it was confirmed that Battlefield 2042 will not include a battle royal mode, along with a traditional campaign.

During an exclusive interview with Eurogamer, Battlefield 2042 design director Daniel Berlin said regarding the absence of a traditional campaign:

If you look at the DNA of the studio, what we've been doing for so long, we just said you know what, we're not going to have a traditional single-player campaign this time around, but we're going to put all that emphasis and all those resources into building depth into the multiplayer. Because that is what we do best.

While fans are a bit disappointed due to the absence of a campaign or a battle royal mode, developers focus on the multiplayer modes is a really good sign. After all, multiplayer is where the Battlefield franchise shines.

Season pass and live-service focus in Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 2042 is moving the series towards a live-service model, whereas a new season pass will arrive every 3 months, which will have both paid and free tiers. Season passes, or more commonly known as the Battle Pass, have been a staple in many recent video games, such as Fortnite and Valorant. It brings in new content on a regular interval, which players can earn by playing the game.

However, fans are a bit concerned regarding the monetization of the season pass. While season passes on free-to-play games are a great option, as they support developers while providing good content, having a paid season pass in a full-priced game like Battlefield 2042 seems like a greedy move EA is infamous for.

However, it is to be noted that there is a lot of information left to be revealed regarding Battlefield 2042, which will be unveiled on June 13th, 2021.

