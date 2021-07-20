When and where to watch EA Play Live 2021

The upcoming EA Play Live event will showcase all upcoming EA games and reveal new ones.

Electronic Arts, or EA, is one of the biggest video game developers and publishers. From RPG franchises such as Mass Effect and Dragon Age to FPS ventures like Battlefield and Medal of Honor.

The company also boasts sports franchises such as FIFA and Madden alongside racing franchises like Need for Speed and Dirt. EA is home to a variety of amazing game series.

Many of the franchises have received updates before EA Play Live, through the spotlight series, and others will receive new information during EA Play Live.

When to Watch EA Play Live

EA Play Live, the annual game showcase by EA, will bring updates on previously announced games as well as new announcements. The event is all set to take place on 22nd July 2021 (Thursday). The timing of the pre-show event is as follows,

PDT - 10 AM

EST - 1 PM

CST - 12 PM

BST - 6 PM

IST - 10:30 PM

EA has also confirmed that WWE star Austin Creed will host the roughly 40-minute conference, which could be related to UFC 5.

Where to Watch EA Play Live

Due to the ongoing global pandemic, EA Play Live 2021 will be an all-digital event, similar to last year. The event will be live-streamed on all major streaming and social media platforms, including YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, and Facebook. The platforms are linked below.

What to Expect at EA Play Live

EA Play Live 2021 will not only showcase new games, but it will also provide updates on already announced games as well. Dice LA, now renamed Ripple Effect, will unveil the redacted mode for Battlefield 2042, which is rumored to be Battlefield Hub.

EA will also reveal new editions for sports games such as UFC 5, NHL 22, Madden 22, as well as updates on FIFA 22.

Furthermore, EA is also expected to reveal new ventures. Resident Evil inspired "Dead Space" reboot and a revival of the beloved EA Sports franchise, both of which have garnered attention at the rumor mill.

Fans are beyond excited to find out what EA has planned for EA Play Live 2021.

