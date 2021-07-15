Pre-Order and pricing details of FIFA 22

EA recently unveiled the latest iteration of the FIFA series, FIFA 22, which is due out in October and is already available for pre-order.
EA’s association football game developed under the EA Sports label, FIFA is arguably one of the most famous sports video game franchises. The latest iteration, FIFA 22, was unveiled recently. FIFA 22 features the latest Hypermotion technology, which is exclusive to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.
FIFA 22 is all set to launch on October 2nd, 2021, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC (via Steam and Origin), Nintendo Switch, and on Google Stadia. While Google Stadia isn’t available in India and Nintendo Switch pricing is yet to be determined, FIFA 22 is available for pre-order on the rest of the platforms.
FIFA 22 is available for Pre-Order on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC
FIFA 22 launches with two editions of the game, Standard Edition and Ultimate Edition. The game is available for pre-order in India on all platforms, bar Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia.
The different editions of FIFA 22
Ultimate Edition
- Limited-Time Bonus: Untradeable FUT Hero item on December 1
- Four Days Early Access, start playing FIFA 22 on September 27
- Untradeable FUT Ones to Watch item
- 4600 FIFA Points
- FUT Team of the Week 1 Player
- Kylian Mbappé Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches
- FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick, for 3 FUT matches
- Career Mode Homegrown Talent, local youth prospect with world-class potential
Standard Edition
- Team of the Week 1 Player
- Kylian Mbappé Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches
- FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick, for 3 FUT matches
- Career Mode Homegrown Talent, local youth prospect with world-class potential
The Price of all editions across all platforms of FIFA 22
Origin
- Standard Edition ₹2,999/-
- Ultimate Edition ₹4,299/-
Steam
- Standard Edition ₹2,999/-
- Ultimate Edition ₹4,299/-
PlayStation 4
- Standard Edition ₹3,999/-
- Ultimate Edition ₹6,499/-
PlayStation 5
- Standard Edition ₹4,499/-
- Ultimate Edition ₹6,499/-
Xbox One
- Standard Edition ₹3,999/-
- Ultimate Edition ₹6,499/-
Xbox Series X|S
- Standard Edition ₹4,499/-
- Ultimate Edition ₹6,499/-
The game will also be available on EA Play Pro at launch, which is priced at ₹999/- monthly or ₹6,499/- annually.
Players can pre-order FIFA 22 to play on their platform of choice.