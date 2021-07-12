Will FIFA 22 come on the Nintendo Switch? Exploring the game's release on the handheld console

EA’s FIFA series has had a growing fanbase on Nintendo Switch over the last 4 years, and the tradition will continue with the upcoming FIFA 22.

EA’s association football game, developed under the EA Sports label, FIFA kicked off in 1990s. Over the years, the annual series has grown to be one of the biggest football game franchises and one of the biggest sports game series ever.

Since the early days, the series has had a close relationship with Nintendo’s handheld consoles. From the original Game Boy to Game Boy Color, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DSI and Nintendo 3DS, the series has been released on multiple handheld Nintendo platforms.

FIFA on the Nintendo Switch, the growing fanbase

Nintendo Switch, released in 2017, brought a revolution in the casual gaming space by merging the home console with handheld. Since the early days of Game Boy, handheld consoles have failed to provide home console levels of high-quality gameplay due to tech limitations.

That limitation was somewhat broken, as Nintendo Switch provided a unique opportunity to take home console-level games on the go, with high quality first-party and third-party support.

FIFA first launched on the Nintendo Switch with FIFA 18. Even though the game lacked the visual finesse of Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, it brought the quintessential FIFA experience on the go.

With FIFA 21, EA ran into a bit of hot water as they essentially re-released the previous year's game with an updated kit.

Ninetendo Switch has supported EA for the last 4 years with FIFA 19, FIFA 20, FIFA 21, while it is unsure if EA will once again re-release last year's FIFA, the upcoming FIFA 22 is confirmed to return to Nintendo Switch.

FIFA 22 on Nintendo Switch

With the recent reveal, FIFA has confirmed it will return to Nintendo’s hybrid console with the upcoming FIFA 22. The game will bring next-gen exclusive features, such as Hypermotion Technology, which also won’t available for Xbox One or PlayStation 4 versions.

FIFA 22 is all set to launch on October 1st, 2021 for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC (Steam and Origin) and Nintendo Switch.

