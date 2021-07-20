5 games that won’t appear at EA Play Live

EA’s annual game showcase event, EA Play Live, is all set to take place on July 22nd and showcase upcoming games.

Electronic Arts, more commonly known as EA, is one of the world’s biggest game developers and publishers. From sports games such as FIFA to FPS games like Battlefield, the studio boasts various game series from different genres.

EA Play Live is the annual showcase for all upcoming games. Due to the ongoing global crisis, similar to last year, EA Play Live 2021 will be an all-digital event on July 22nd.

While many games are expected to appear, some will be skipping the showcase.

Games that will be absent in the upcoming EA Play Live

EA Play Live will showcase many upcoming titles, including Battlefield 2042 and FIFA 22. However, before the big showcase, studios have confirmed the absence of certain games from the show.

1) The next Mass Effect

Developer: Bioware

Mass Effect is one of the legendary RPG franchises. Following on the fantastic Mass Effect Legendary Edition, fans cannot wait for the upcoming title.

However, Bioware recently confirmed its absence from EA Play Live.

2) Dragon Age 4

Developer: Bioware

The fourth title in the Dragon Age franchise is still under development. Previously, Bioware showcased the technology behind the game but confirmed its absence, alongside Mass Effect.

3) Jedi Fallen Order sequel

We won’t be showing any new Star Wars games at EA Play Live on July 22nd…but all of us look forward to celebrating with you next year when we share our vision for the Galaxy far, far away! — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) July 15, 2021

Developer: Respawn

2019’s Jedi Fallen Order was a phenomenal Star Wars game. It gave players satisfactory lightsaber combat with the use of force experience.

Even though Respawn, the studio by Vince Zampella, hasn’t officially confirmed a sequel, it is under development. Recently, Lucasfilm Games informed fans that no new Star Wars game would be showcased at EA Play Live.

4) Skate 4

Developer: Full Circle

Skate is one of the most fun and enjoyable skating series out there.

Recently Full Circle released a video confirming that the game is in early development and would be absent from the EA Play Live.

5) Need for Speed 2022

Time to work the wheels under the steel and put the pedal to the metal.



Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered is now LIVE on The Play List. Buckle up and enjoy the thrill. #HPRemastered 🏎💨💨💨🚓🚓🚓 pic.twitter.com/ovNsxadYfg — EA Play (@EAPlay) June 24, 2021

Developer: Criterion

Due to the recent studio restructuring, Criterion, the developers behind NFS Hot Pursuit and the Burnout series, were handed back the franchise.

Due to this, the biannual racing series’s upcoming game got delayed to 2022. The title is very early in development and won’t make an appearance at the EA Play Live.

Edited by Ravi Iyer