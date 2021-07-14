Battlefield 2042 receives price cut for India before launch

Battlefield 2042 recently received a permanent price reduction on all PC storefronts, months before launch.

Developed by Dice, Battlefield 2042 takes the series back to a near-future setting. With tight frantic combat in the skies and on the ground, the game has fans excited for the upcoming entry.

From catastrophic tornadoes to wingsuits, Battlefield 2042 is arriving with many new additions to the franchise.

Battlefield 2042 recently received a price cut on the PC platform across all storefronts, ahead of its October 22nd, 2021 launch.

EA reduces Battlefield 2042 price on PC across all storefronts

While the reveal had fans excited for Battlefield 2042, not everyone was keen on the prices of the different editions. Fans were concerned that EA was asking for quite a hefty price for a multiplayer-only experience.

EA reduced the prices of all Battlefield 2042 editions, ranging from ₹500/- to ₹1,000/-. The new prices have made the game more enticing towards interested players.

The new prices for Battlefield 2042 are as follows:

Origin (PC)

Standard Edition ₹2,999.00 (reduced from ₹3,499.00)

Gold Edition ₹4,799.00 (reduced from ₹5,499.00)

Ultimate Edition ₹5,999.00 (reduced from ₹6,999.00)

Steam (PC)

Standard Edition ₹2,999.00 (reduced from ₹3,499.00)

Gold Edition ₹4,799.00 (reduced from ₹5,499.00)

Ultimate Edition ₹5,999.00 (reduced from ₹6,999.00)

Epic (PC)

Standard Edition ₹2,999.00 (reduced from ₹3,499.00)

Gold Edition ₹4,799.00 (reduced from ₹5,499.00)

Ultimate Edition ₹5,999.00 (reduced from ₹6,999.00)

However, the pricing for the consoles, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 has remained the same. It is uncertain if the console versions will receive any changes in pricing.

Battlefield 2042 consists of 3 different editions: Standard Edition, Gold Edition, and Ultimate Edition. The differences between the three editions are as follows:

The Different Editions of Battlefield 2042 (Image by Dice EA)

The changes in pricing have made Battlefield 2042 more enticing and with the upcoming showcase of the rumored Battlefield Hub developed by Ripple Effect Studios during the EA Play Live on 22 July 2021, Battlefield 2042 will surely be fascinating to look forward to.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul