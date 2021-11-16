Ranking the sniper rifles in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Sniper rifles in Call of Duty: Vanguard may not be as powerful as they were in other titles, but they're still a staple of the core weapon classes. Of the three options available in Vanguard, there is one that sits at the top, and one that may be left behind.

In general, sniper rifles are ranked based on the speed of the power that they provide. With flinch being so powerful in Call of Duty: Vanguard, it can be hard to use any sniper at all.

But the same qualities for what makes a sniper rifle great still hold true, especially for those who want to try quick scoping.

Sniper rifles ranked from best to worst in Call of Duty: Vanguard

As Call of Duty: Vanguard evolves, it's possible that updates will change how strong each sniper rifle works. Considering the current low speed of the weapons, increased ADS may be one aspect that increases to become a competitive option. Below, each sniper will be ranked starting with the best option in Vanguard.

1) Kar98k

The Kar98k is the most effective sniper. (Image via Activision)

This sniper rifle is easily the best option in Call of Duty: Vanguard and it's not close. There tends to be one sniper in every Call of Duty that sniper players use as the main choice. Most of the time, that depends on how hard a sniper hits and how fast it can be handled.

The Kar98k is the only sniper in Vanguard that has a consistent one shot kill potential, and the weapon isn't bulky. Anyone who wants fast kills on a weapon that can quick scope will want this.

2) 3-Line Rifle

Pick up some more speed with a hit to damage. (Image via Activision)

For a second sniper rifle option, the 3-Line Rifle isn't a bad choice. It acts similar to the Kar98k in most of its stats, but it has a bit less damage. That means anyone using this rifle will experience a lot more inconsistency when it comes to hitting one-shot kills. But those who haven't reached the max level yet can test this rifle out in Vanguard.

3) Type 99

The first sniper and the worst. (Image via Activision)

The Type 99 is the first sniper rifle that players can unlock in Vanguard, and it is also the weakest. The weapon may fire fast, but players will need headshots almost every time they expect to hit one-shot kills. It's not a very satisfying sniper rifle to use and one will find some frustration with the gun in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

