The best Kar98k loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard

The utter dominance of the Kar98k has returned to Call of Duty: Vanguard. It has been a top tier sniper rifle in every game it has been featured and Call of Duty: Vanguard is no exception.

This time around, the Kar98k takes a while to unlock at level 43, but the wait is more than worth it. The Call of Duty: Vanguard version, to no one's surprise, is mobile, heavy on damage, and extremely accurate.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of its author.

The best loadout for the Kar98k in Call of Duty: Vanguard

A look at the Kar98k in Call of Duty: Vanguard (Image via Activision)

The Kar98k is already formidable, but it a good loadout ensures that the gun remains at its peak. Call of Duty: Vanguard players can add to the gun's already stellar mobility, and boost its damage and range to make it near unstoppable.

Muzzle : F8 Stabilizer

: F8 Stabilizer Barrel : VDD REO2K

: VDD REO2K Optic : Saturn 1.35x Lens

: Saturn 1.35x Lens Stock : Reisdorf Wire

: Reisdorf Wire Underbarrel : SMLE Pistol Grip

: SMLE Pistol Grip Magazine : 8MM Klauser 3 Round Mag

: 8MM Klauser 3 Round Mag Ammo Type : Lengthened

: Lengthened Rear Grip : Fabric Grip

: Fabric Grip Proficiency : Quickscope

: Quickscope Kit: Deep Breath

Mobility is key to this Call of Duty: Vanguard sniper rifle. The Kar98k sees an increase to sprint-to-fire and ADS speed from the SMLE Pistol Grip, Fabric Grip, and Reisdorf Wire.

ArenOB @AaronBurress33 Im loving Vanguard and I love the Kar98k 😍 #Vanguard Im loving Vanguard and I love the Kar98k 😍 #Vanguard https://t.co/NsalTbag31

While these negatively affect recoil control and accuracy, players can negate this with the F8 Stabilizer muzzle and VDD REO2K barrel attachment. The former provides a damage range boost and the latter ups bullet velocity.

Another buff to bullet velocity comes from the Lengthened ammo type. This allows Call of Duty: Vanguard players to simply point and shoot without the worry of having to adjust and lead the shot.

The optic choice for the Kar98k should be the Saturn 1.35x Lens. This is the perfect scope for quickscopers and mobile snipers, which this loadout focuses heavily on.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

This buff is amplified with the Quickscope proficiency and Deep Breath kit in Call of Duty: Vanguard. These ensure the Kar98k remains steady and accurate at all times.

Edited by Danyal Arabi