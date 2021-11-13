EA Play will give additional Battlefield 2042 rewards

Battlefield 2042 is available to anyone part of EA Play, which is just one way to play the latest installment. While there are many ways to join the battlefield, EA Play will offer some unique rewards to anyone interested.

Like other Battlefield games, Battlefield 2042 is available on multiple platforms and in a couple of different forms. There are console editions, early access, and PC versions for players. EA Play is a service making the process easier for them to expect new rewards, which Electronic Arts has recently outlined.

Rewards included for Battlefield 2042 in EA Play

When gamers use Battlefield 2024 along with an EA Play subscription, the rewards will automatically be added to the account. However, it's important to note that the game is not free with an EA Play subscription.

There's a 10-hour trial to be utilized through the streaming service, but it does not provide full ownership.

Those who own Battlefield 2024 and have an EA Play subscription can look forward to a set of rewards that will periodically drop over the next few months.

EA Play and EA Play Pro Battlefield 2042 rewards

Fatal Friend Melee Takedown - November 19, 2021 launch

Icebreaker Vehicle Skin - December 2021

Cap'em Weapon Charm - January 2022

Russian Engineering SVK Weapon Skin - February 2022

More rewards are confirmed on the graphic to arrive sometime after the SVK skin. As long as Battlefield 2024 remains popular, rewards through EA Play will likely continue to come through.

All the rewards available are also cosmetic only, so players won't need to worry about missing out on any powerful gear.

How EA Play works with Battlefield 2042

EA Play can provide more incentive to Battlefield 2024 players (Image via EA Games)

EA Play is a subscription-based service that offers gamers the option to play all kinds of EA games and earn rewards on new releases. The service itself costs $4.99 per month for the base price and $14.99 for the pro service.

The 10-hour trial that it provides for Battlefield 2024 is excellent, but it's not permanent. Instead, users can use the 10% discount for purchases related to Battlefield 2024.

Overall, it's another option that Battlefield 2042 players have for more rewards and the chance to play.

Edited by Ravi Iyer