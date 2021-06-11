What are the different versions of Battlefield 2042?

With the trailer for Battlefield 2042 finally revealed, fans of the series can now begin placing their pre-orders for the game. However, there isn't just a single Battlefield 2042 version.

Battlefield 2042 will take place in a not-so-distant future where climate change has visibly affected the world. The effects of climate change will alter maps, while weaponry and gadgets will reflect the futuristic setting of the new Battlefield game.

Players can get their hands on the game on October 22 of this year, and pre-orders are already open for all players. Players who pre-order Battlefield 2042 will get early access to the beta. However, the date for the beta has not yet been confirmed. Until then, players should decide which version of Battlefield 2042 they want.

Every version of Battlefield 2042 that players can preorder right now

So far, there are three different versions of Battlefield 2042 that players can pre-order at their convenience. Each one essentially offers a higher tier of in-game rewards that don't affect the actual gameplay.

Standard Edition of Battlefield 2042 - $60/$70

This is the only edition of Battlefield 2042 that has separate costs. This is due to the different generations of the game. Players with previous-generation consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will only have to pay $60 for the standard edition. Next-generation users on the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S will have to pay $70.

The standard edition is exactly what it sounds like; it simply offers the base game at the lowest price.

Gold Edition of Battlefield 2042 - $100

The gold edition of Battlefield 2042 can be purchased in-store or online. It will provide all console players with copies of the previous-generation and next-generation versions of Battlefield 2042.

Players will also receive a Year 1 pass for the game, which will include four new specialists, three Epic Skin bundles and four separate battle passes throughout the first year of Battlefield 2042.

Ultimate Edition of Battlefield 2042 - $120

The ultimate edition of Battlefield 2042 provides all the previously listed content with more items to stack on top. Additional content includes the Midnight Ultimate bundle, a digital soundtrack, and a digital art book.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh