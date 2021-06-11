How to pre-order Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 2042 is official, and with the reveal trailer released worldwide, players can begin pre-ordering their games in advance for extra bonuses. Depending on the platform, the process may be a bit different, but all of the methods are simple.

The confirmed release date for Battlefield 2042 is October 22nd of this year. This means players will have some time before then to pre-order the game, and players who do will be able to participate in the early access beta before it opens up to the public.

On top of the early beta access, players who pre-order will receive a few in-game items that can be used on launch day. Those items include the Baku ABC-90 knife, an Old Guard Tag, Landfall player card, and a Mr. Chompy epic weapon charm.

Pre-ordering Battlefield 2042 and the different editions available

Battlefield 2042 is set to be a massive game, and it's already being set up as a live service game where a thriving player base is necessary for multiplayer. It's one of the reasons a single-player campaign was abandoned for this installment in the franchise. For that reason, Battlefield 2042 can be found for pre-order on almost any platform where video games are sold.

If players want the game on PC, the main platforms to look for are Steam and EA Origin. Codes for the game can also be purchased on Amazon or the GameStop website. Regardless of the place in which the game is purchased, it will cost $60 on PC.

Purchases for Battlefield 2042 are starting to get a bit more complicated for the console editions. There is an immediate price difference between previous generation consoles and next-generation consoles. Battlefield 2042 will cost $60 on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One and $70 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Players need to decide if they want to pre-order a physical or digital copy. The best way to get a digital copy is to pre-order on either the Microsoft store or the PlayStation store, depending on the console. Other retailers that can have physical and sometimes digital are Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon, and GameStop.

There are three editions of Battlefield 2042. The first is the Standard Edition at $60 or $70. Then there are two higher tiers: the Gold Edition at $100 and the Ultimate Edition at $120. Both of those will offer four battle passes and a year one pass that provides four specialists.

Edited by Shaheen Banu