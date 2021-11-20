Battlefield 2042 vs Call of Duty Vanguard: How different are the two games?

Battlefield and Call of Duty are two of the most iconic franchises to have ever existed, sharing a common purpose and often contrasting with each other.

There has been a long-running debate among players over these two franchises and their titles. Both Call of Duty Vanguard and Battlefield have separate and dedicated fanbases but there is no hard and fast rule of not enjoying both.

In this article, Call of Duty Vanguard and Battlefield 2042 will be briefly compared, what are the key highlights and if players are liking the new iterations or not.

Call of Duty Vanguard vs Battlefield 2042: Comparing the settings, single player and multiplayer aspects

The settings

Call of Duty Vanguard and Battlefield 2042 are totally different when compared head-to-head. The former is based on the theme of WWII while the latter is focused on futuristic combat.

Vanguard features older weapons like STG44, MP-40, etc while 2042 features futuristic weapons and gadgets like turrets and drones. Battlefield 2042 supports weapon customizations on the go while Call of Duty has a more traditional approach towards customization and the use of gadgets.

Singleplayer aspect

Battlefield 2042 has taken a different approach by not including a single-player campaign. Players did not react quite as well to this decision as the storymode of this franchise was beloved.

However, Call of Duty Vanguard has a fully fledged single-player campaign featuring multiple historical accuracies like Nazi Germany and its history, racism and almost starting the Fourth Reich, etc.

Multiplayer aspect

While Battlefield 2042 is a multiplayer exclusive, Call of Duty Vanguard features an integrated multiplayer mode. Traditionally, both franchises have had tremendous success in this department. They seem to have carried out PvP fights pretty well in the past and it's no different in 2021.

Battlefield 2042 has a ton of multiplayer game modes and is experimenting with something new, with the introduction of their Portal system. Call of Duty Vanguard, on the other hand, follows a multiplayer mode similar to 2019's Modern Warfare. Killstreaks, perks, and weapon attachments are adjusted in accordance with the overall theme of the game.

Next-gen features

Call of Duty Vanguard has promised to deliver improved loading times, better resolution, and better DualSense compatibility on the PS5. The Xbox Series X and PCs with relatively higher configurations will also provide a smooth gameplay experience.

The next-gen features in Battlefield 2042 are way more apparent. Devices like PCs, Xbox Series X, and PS5 will be able to feature 128-player battles. While players on older hardware like PS4 and Xbox One will only be able to participate in 64-player battles.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The difference is huge and will encourage gamers to upgrade their consoles and PCs as soon as possible to enjoy all these features.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha