Hogwarts Legacy State of Play: The first in-depth look showcases the glory of the wizarding world

Players finally got a look at Hogwarts Legacy and the world it is going to bring in the recently concluded dedicated State of Play event. The over 14 minute PS5 gameplay brought a fresh in-depth look at the upcoming RPG and showcased the game's mechanics, Hogwarts and the wizarding world.

Fans were disappointed to not find any mention of Hogwarts Legacy in the earlier PlayStation March State of Play. It was soon announced that Avalanche and Warner Bros. were partnering with PlayStation to bring a fresh look at the gameplay of the title in it's own State of Play.

With a detailed look at the mechanics and the wizarding world, Hogwarts Legacy is seemingly going to live up to its hype

The official blurb for the event went as following:

"Become the student you’ve always wanted to be as you experience life at Hogwarts and embark on a journey through the wizarding world. Discover magical beasts, craft potions, and master spell casting as you uncover the mystery of Ancient Magic."

The trailer began with the player avatar casting lumos and looking at Hogwarts. It quickly then showed a number of magical beasts before going into a detailed look at the castle and its inside. Players will be able to create their own witch and wizard after which they will be sorted into one of the four Houses.

Create an unique witch or wizard (Image via Avalanche)

This will be followed by meeting other NPCs in their common room and then attending various classes as the new fifth year student. Given that it is an RPG, players will likely be able to engage with NPCs in dialogs. The trailer quickly features a number of professors, with an exciting dueling scene.

The developers assured that the castle will be filled with various puzzles that players can figure out and solve. Hogwarts will also have both familiar and new locations for them to explore as they look into rumors of a goblin rebellion.

PlayStation @PlayStation Wizarding duels, magical beasts, curious classes, and exploration abound. The magic unfolds in this first look at Hogwarts Legacy gameplay: play.st/3wl5gVJ Wizarding duels, magical beasts, curious classes, and exploration abound. The magic unfolds in this first look at Hogwarts Legacy gameplay: play.st/3wl5gVJ https://t.co/Yfng2kJbsu

The State of Play also gave an intricate look at the mechanics of casting spells and dueling in the open world of Hogwarts Legacy. Players will have a number of spells in their arsenal to utilize as they battle or deal with obstacles. Players will also need to habituate themselves with combos and defensive spells.

The protagonist can also tap into utilizing the Ancient Magic they are privy to. The game also provides the option to gather materials, upgrade gears and brew potions for various effects. Players will also get to fly around on broom or Hippogriffs.

The Room of Requirements (Image via Avalanche)

True to its genre, the player character can also cement relationships with other unique NPCs with their own personalities and history. The Room of Requirements will also feature heavily in Hogwarts Legacy and will be something of a base location for the player.

The game will also feature a dynamic weather system, featuring different seasons. The world is filled with small hamlets with their own unique characters and storylines to engage with. Interestingly, the video showed the player character using the death spell Avada Kedavra.

The State of Play beautifully brought forth the game's grand version of Hogwarts and the wizarding world that players would love to engage in. The developers of Hogwarts Legacy had promised that players will experience the life of a student in Hogwarts like never before and it looks like they are definitely living up to it.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy That was just a taste of #HogwartsLegacy — your full adventure in the Wizarding World is still to come. That was just a taste of #HogwartsLegacy — your full adventure in the Wizarding World is still to come. https://t.co/Lw84hs1Pdx

Hogwarts Legacy will be released later in Holiday 2022. The game is reportedly going to be launched on Xbox One & Series X|S, PlayStation 4 & 5, and Windows. Players will be eagerly waiting for further information regarding the title.

