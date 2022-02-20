Hogwarts Legacy: 5 spells that players will want to learn in the game

Hogwarts Legacy will focus on the life of a student at the famous school from the Harry Potter universe. Players will be able to "grow their magical abilities by mastering spells, brewing potions and taming fantastic beasts."

Casting spells is an integral aspect of magic and players will be eager to see which of their favorite incantations make it into the game.

With not much known about the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy, players are free to wonder what parts of the wizarding world will show up in the action RPG. Set in late 1800s, the game is unlikely to see any of the original characters, although some lore events can be showcased.

The wizarding world is filled with a number of unique spells that assist wizards and their various needs. This article showcases five spells that players will enjoy learning if included in the game.

5 spells that will excite players if included in Hogwarts Legacy

1) Expecto Patronum

Probably the most exciting spell that players will be looking forward to casting, Expecto Patronum is one of the most powerful defensive spells known. It is an extremely complicated spell to master and gives rise to a Patronus - a manifestation of the caster's positive energy and feelings.

Patronus can be of different forms. Miranda Goshawk, author of Standard Book of Spells, describes it as "a full, corporeal Patronus, a guardian which generally takes the shape of the animal with whom they share the deepest affinity." The spell protects the caster against Dementors and Lethifolds.

Players will be excited to see if Hogwarts Legacy features this charm and what shape their Patronus will take.

2) Apparition

This one will be a difficult mechanic to implement in the game. Apparition is a magical form of teleportation and is allowed after getting a license from the Department of Magical transportation. According to Wizarding World, it is one of the hardest spells to get right, stating:

"It is a spell that’s notoriously tricky to get right, and particularly bloody if it goes wrong."

Perhaps developers can include this as a form of teleportation in Hogwarts Legacy. They can also introduce the spell in the form of short-distance teleportation that can be used to maneuver across space or during battle.

3) Protego

Protego is a shield charm that can be utilized in-game to protect the player from incoming attacks or spells. Upon being cast, an invisible barrier comes in front of the caster's wand and absorbs or reflects a number of offensive spells.

The Potter wiki comprehensively details the use of this charm by Harry:

"Harry Potter learned this spell in his fourth year, in preparation for the third task of the Triwizard Tournament. Harry also taught this charm to Dumbledore's Army during the 1995–1996 school year, so the members would be able to protect themselves when the time came.This was also the subject of a question of the Theory of Charms O.W.L. in 1996."

4) Wingardium Leviosa

All Potterheads will remember the famous scene where the three protagonists learned the charm in their first year in Hogwarts and Hermion mastered it much to Ron's annoyance. Wingardium Leviosa is a Levitation Charm that can make objects float or levitate.

The spell can have multiple uses in Hogwarts Legacy, if included. One of the likelier uses is moving objects to complete puzzles or opening up new pathways.

5) Stupefy

Stupefy is a Stunning Spell that stuns the person targeted and renders them unconscious. It is usually cast in dueling as it would easily incapacitate the opponent without causing lasting damage, according to the Harry Potter wiki.

Although this spell is used multiple times throughout the books, Potterheads will remember Harry Potter teaching the spell Dumbledore's Army. Players in Hogwarts Legacy will be best equipped with the Stunning Spell while dealing with whatever antagonist the game has in store for them.

To be noted, a reportedly leaked trailer for the game showcased three spells that the player character was using at the time - Lumos, Alohomora, and Reparo. Thus, the article does not mention these three, even though they are extremely useful.

Other than the five mentioned above, there are numerous spells that Avalanche Games will play around with. Although it is highly unlikely that the unforgivable curses will make their way into the game, players will be eagerly waiting for further information regarding the title.

