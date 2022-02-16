None of Harry Potter's main characters is likely to appear in Hogwarts Legacy, and that's a good thing

Fans of the Potterverse will have a bittersweet moment when Hogwarts Legacy finally comes out later this year. Although they will be getting a detailed and in-depth immersive experience of the wizarding world, the characters they had grown to love in the original storyline will not be playable or appear in the game.

This will not be a deal-breaker considering the developers have confirmed that they are writing their own story that players will experience while living as a Hogwarts student and exploring various locations from the wizarding world. Yet, it would have been exciting to come across familiar faces.

"Live the unwritten": Hogwarts Legacy will allow players to craft their legacy years before the original narrative

None of the original famous characters, like Harry Potter, Ronald Weasley, Hermione Granger and others, will be appearing in Hogwarts Legacy. The developers have confirmed that the open-world action RPG will be set in the late 1800s wizarding world.

They further state:

"Players will experience life as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the 1800s as they embark on a dangerous journey to uncover a hidden truth of the wizarding world. They will grow their magical abilities by mastering spells, brewing potions and taming fantastic beasts."

Mythical fantastic beasts (Image via Hogwarts Legacy)

Given the timeline it is set in, only a few characters could appear in the game from the Harry Potter storyline, cue Nicolas Flamel. Even though hardcore Pottermaniacs would be disappointed with the news of the absentees, there is a silver lining to this creative choice of the developers.

Steering away from already told stories and events will allow the developers to create a narrative that will be something completely different while being "firmly rooted in the Harry Potter universe." Players will not feel that the plot is predictable, that is, they already know what is going to happen.

It also exempts the developers from making any inadvertent or unwelcome changes to the storyline of the Harry Potter septology or the works that came after it that further fleshed out the narrative. Choosing the 1800s allows Avalanche Software to explore a hitherto unexplored setting.

According to a Bloomberg report, the developers have confirmed that Hogwarts Legacy "will allow players to customize their character’s voice, body type and gender placement for school dormitories." This also opens up the door towards inclusivity and diversity.

The Sorting Hat (Image via Hogwarts Legacy)

The ability to create one's character allows the player to better connect with their wizard persona and have a more profound experience of studying at Hogwarts with "mastering spells, brewing potions and taming fantastic beasts."

Looking at unlikely possibilities

Certain lore events and magical objects can crop up to elate the players. Even certain recognizable characters may also show up. One of the famous ones among the possibilities, although improbable, is Albus Dumbledore.

Players may go to school with him if the game takes place in the 1890s since he studied at Hogwarts from 1892-to 1899. Other such characters include the erstwhile mentioned alchemist Nicolas Flamel, the only person to create a Philosopher's Stone. The latter is also an unlikely option for Flamel to stay in France at that time.

Creators can also add references to the original characters in the form of easter eggs. These will be delightful surprises for those among the players who find them. This can only be known once the developers divulge more information on the game.

As advertised, Hogwarts Legacy will be looking to let its players carve their legacy during their time in the hallowed halls. The game promises to be an immersive experience in a world that has fascinated countless people for decades now. One can only hope that the release date is not far away.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen