With Hogwarts Legacy set in the late 19th century, what Harry Potter lore events can players come across?

Harry Potter fans have been in for a treat since the year began and Hogwarts Legacy is all set to delight the Pottermaniacs further. Players will be stepping into the Wizarding World set late in the nineteenth century in the open-world RPG. Players will get the option to weave their tale of magic, cast spells, brew potions and partake in countless other activities while exploring various locations.

Avalanche Software, the developers behind the game, has chosen to shift the game's setting away from the time of the beloved trio. This is an interesting decision considering many players will have been eager to play as Harry Potter.

What to expect from the world of Hogwarts Legacy

The developers' choice to base their game nearly a century before the birth of Harry Potter allows them a unique opportunity.

Far from what players have already read, seen, and played in previous media set in the Potterverse, Hogwarts Legacy allows developers to tell a new story without messing with the established narrative of the famous trio. It is ambitious but also intriguing.

The Head of Story for Hogwarts Legacy, Adrian Ropp, mentioned in 2020:

"Developing Hogwarts Legacy at Avalanche is a team endeavor. Every department understands that immersive storytelling works best when it is woven throughout the DNA of the project. What’s more, we take seriously the responsibility of contributing new content to the beloved Wizarding World franchise."

He further pointed out the questions the development team wrestles with during the story-writing process:

"We are always asking ourselves how we can draw from the rich library of characters, creatures, and themes – and imagine how those details would influence the school more than a century before Harry Potter’s arrival.

He elaborated by saying:

Who was the headmaster? What challenges did students face? What influenced their society before Tom Riddle, before Newt Scamander? I like to say that what we are giving fans is something familiar in a way they have never seen."

Possible canonical lore

Other burning questions include what canonical events from the Potterverse will feature in the game. Readers are already made aware of the extensive history of the Potterverse through the original seven books, other accompanying titles and the Wizarding World website.

The phrase "late 1800s" possibly hints towards the 1870s around which a number of significant events took place in the Wizarding World.

For one, Gringotts was given back to the goblins in 1865 after the Ministry of Magic relinquished control. There is a chance that the Goblin Liberation Front - a group fighting for Goblin rights - will make an appearance in Hogwarts Legacy.

This ties up to the 393rd Quidditch World Cup in 1877, where nobody who visited could remember a single event from that day. It was rumored that the Goblin Liberation Front was behind this memory loss and confusion through a Mass Memory Charm.

In 1875, the Decree for the Reasonable Restriction of Underage Sorcery was passed by the Ministry of Magic which forbade underage wizards from using magic outside Hogwarts. The trailer appears to show the student utilizing magic outside of Hogwarts.

Given that Hogwarts Legacy reportedly has a morality system, it would be interesting to see if the use of magic outside the school walls can result in the player being penalized.

In 1876, fan-favorite Peeves was granted special privileges within Hogwarts by headmistress Eupraxia Mole after caretaker Rancourous Carp tried to get rid of the ghost. Given his penchant for causing mischief and chaos, he will probably show up in Hogwarts Legacy in some capacity.

The 1880s saw the birth of Albus, Aberforth and Ariana Dumbledore. Gellert Grindelwald was born in 1883. The 1890s was filled with several incidents involving the Dumbledores that culminated in 1899. A three-way duel between Albus, Aberforth and Grindelwald resulted in the death of Ariana. It was also the year Eloise Mintumble went back in time and disrupted the timeline.

Although it is doubtful that the late 1890s will feature in Hogwarts Legacy, one can hope to come across a young Dumbledore who joined Hogwarts in 1892. Given that it is not confirmed if the title will span over decades, any of these incidents can inspire the game's events.

Looking forward to a story "firmly rooted in the Harry Potter universe"

The developers have confirmed that Hogwarts Legacy will "chart new territory by creating fresh ways for fans to immerse themselves in the wizarding world" while being "firmly rooted in the Harry Potter universe."

It will be interesting to see which canonical events have been added once Hogwarts Legacy is launched. Given that the trailer mentions that the players will "shape the future of the wizarding world," one wonders if the events from the books will be inspired or influenced by the actions taken by the players.

