Who is the developer behind Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy is gaining more steam as time passes. After a short reveal trailer during Sony’s PlayStation Showcase in 2020, there isn’t much known about the game except for the bare minimum.

What is known is that the game will be an immense open world for players to explore. The most important aspect is the opportunity for players to create their characters. They’ll get to experience life as students attending Hogwarts in the 1800s.

It’s being developed by Avalanche Software, a subsidiary of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

Hogwarts Legacy: Avalanche Software’s first Disney-independent title since acquisition by Warner Bros.

Founded back in October of 1995, Avalanche Software has been around for most of gaming’s most popular platforms. Their earliest titles were developed for the Sega Genesis and Super SNES. They operated solely on their own until 2005 when Buena Vista Games (later called Disney Interactive Studios) acquired them.

After the acquisition, Avalanche Software has primarily been developing Disney-based video games like Bolt, Chicken Little, and Toy Story 3.

In 2016, Avalanche Software closed down, including their latest Disney title, Disney Infinity.

Their doors reopened in 2017, with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment breathing new life into their studio. After Cars 3: Driven to Win, Avalanche Software was given Hogwarts Legacy to develop. It’s their first Disney-independent video game since 2006.

What is Hogwarts Legacy all about?

Set in the 1800s, the game won't include familiar faces like Harry Potter. However, it will occur in Hogwarts, with an all-new cast of characters. Players will get to create their very own character, choose a house, and live out their fantasy as a witch or wizard.

As students, you’ll learn spells, brew points, tame creatures, and go on adventures. Your character, in particular, has substantial ties to one of the wizarding world’s ancient secrets. And it seems your actions will help shape the world.

Is there a release date yet?

Currently, there is no set release date for Hogwarts Legacy. However, it is slated for a launch in 2022. The game will be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows.

