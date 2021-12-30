Hogwarts Legacy becomes the most-viewed video game on YouTube in 2021 with only a September 2020 trailer

Hogwarts Legacy, the much-anticipated Wizarding World title leaked back in 2018, witnessed the official announcement trailer in September 2020. While the developers have remained silent on the project since then, with a release window of 2022, Hogwarts Legacy has become the most popular video game on YouTube based on views.

Hogwarts legacy is the first major outing of the ever-popular Harry Potter and Wizarding World franchise, other than a few occasional movie tie-in video games. As such, the expectations and fanfare surrounding the title are pretty high.

Set to be released in 2022, Hogwarts legacy has accumulated a massive fanbase. Hopefully, it can rise beyond just another Wizarding World Game to deliver something truly magical.

2021’s most-viewed video game trailer is Hogwarts Legacy

Originally beginning as a book series, Harry Potter is one of the biggest cinematic series franchises. Aside from the mainline series, the franchise has also expanded into a Fantastic Beast prequel movie series.

Despite being one of the most popular and recognizable entertainment intellectual properties out there, the series’s video game outings have been lackluster aside from a few occasional movie tie-in video games.

Developed by Avalanche Studios and published by WB Games under the Portkey Games banner, Hogwarts Legacy takes the players to the late 1800s wizarding world, long before the rise of Voldemort and the battle of Hogwarts.

The open-world action RPG will let the players design their characters and be 5th-year students at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardy.

According to data published by AV Installations, Hogwarts Legacy has beaten out recent and upcoming titles like Horizon Forbidden West and Halo Infinite to become the most viewed video game on YouTube with over 22M views accumulated in 2021 alone.

EnThe Most popular video games on YouTube (Image by AV Installations)

While the title has a lot of hype surrounding it, the developers and publishers have remained silent on it. Other upcoming WB Games titles like Gotham Knight and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League had significant announcements and reveals sprinkled throughout 2021, be it in the DC FanDome or The Game Awards.

However, there hasn’t been any major news regarding Hogwarts Legacy since the 20200 reveal trailer. Hopefully, fans will get an update soon on the upcoming title.

Disclaimer: The data provided is from avinstallations.co.uk and is not verified by Sportskeeda.

