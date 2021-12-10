5 games that were missed at The Game Awards 2021

The Game Awards 2021 is now over. Once again, the best releases, performers, and content creators within the gaming community were for their excellence.

While it requires something special to get nominated in the first place, there will always be that one game and that one performer that will feel hard done by. There can only be a set number of nominations and only one winner, which means some names will always get left out for minor issues.

While The Game Awards 2021 featured the best video games from different genres, some great titles have missed out. While the reason for their exclusion will remain a mystery, it can be said that maybe they were missing out on something that ultimately made the difference.

Great games fans missed at The Game Awards 2021

This year has seen a great release list of titles. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, development didn't slow down in 2020 and beyond, resulting in dynamic releases across all platforms.

While The Game Awards 2021 paid its respects by nominating those worthy, the following games missed out on nominations, despite being well-received by fans and critics.

Also, not only does The Game Awards give awards, but a lot of premieres and first reveals are also done for upcoming games. In that regard, it has featured exciting upcoming titles like Horizon Forbidden West and Hellblade 2. But other anticipated offerings didn't turn up at The Game Awards 2021, much to fans' disappointment.

5) Stray

Stray is a unique game from Annapurna Entertainment that is quite different from others on the market. While partial open-world exploration is quite common, it's pretty different to explore them when players take the role of a cat!

The title's main objective is to unite the stray cat with its family in a world filled with robots. Stray may be a hit or miss based on the player's choice, but it could have been nominated in the recently concluded The Game Awards 2021 under the Anticipated Game category.

4) Dying Light 2 Stay Human

The Game Awards 2021 has the Most Anticipated category that nominates five highly anticipated, upcoming games. Dying Light 2 Stay Human has a release date of February 4, 2022, as fans have been asking for the sequel to be released for a long time.

Dying Light, its predecessor, was a massive success, and based on the early-access footage, Dying Light 2 seems to build around the best things from the previous game. As a small silver lining, it did reveal a trailer at The Game Awards 2021.

3) Football Manager 22

There are very few sports simulation games as good as the Football Manager series. Such are its details that real-life football/soccer managers have used it to simulate a tactic or the growth of footballers.

Sports Interactive has worked tirelessly over the years to fine-tune and build a simulator that brings fans as close as possible to the life of a manager. Sadly for many followers, the title failed to get nominated at The Game Awards 2021.

2) Bioshock 4

Although the name of this title is only community-suggested, the upcoming release by 2K could easily have been featured at The Game Awards 2021.

Bioshock has built a solid reputation over the years, and it's pretty natural that when the next game in the same series was confirmed in the making, fans couldn't control their excitement.

1) Hogwarts Legacy

If any Harry Potter fan can wish for something, it would be to attend Hogwarts and learn magic. Thanks to technology, what can't be done in the real world can still be done in the virtual world.

Hogwarts Legacy is an upcoming video game that will allow anyone the excellent opportunity to become a wizard and live the Hogwarts life. However, the title was a definite miss at The Game Awards 2021.

