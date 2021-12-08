What to expect at the Game Awards: Rumours and teasers surrounding this year's edition

One of the most prestigious awards of the year for video games, The Game Awards 2021, will be held in less than a day at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. After being held online last year, The Game Awards are returning to their full hype and glory. Official nomination lists have previously been announced, and fans can't wait to see if their favorites make the cut.

The Game Awards @thegameawards



You ready!? We’re only days away from #TheGameAwards , which means world premieres are just around the corner!You ready!? We’re only days away from #TheGameAwards, which means world premieres are just around the corner! You ready!? https://t.co/XBrK1SvDwq

In addition to recognizing and awarding the very best in the video game industry for that year, The Game Awards also plays host to new announcements and premieres of future video games. With the teasers and rumors that are out, the 2021 edition is already turning out to be a gala affair.

The Game Awards 2021: Leaks, rumours and predictions

Several rumors have been swirling online regarding games that will make an appearance on the stage of The Game Awards. This Reddit post mentions some very interesting names that will surely delight a number of players, including:

Hogwarts Legacy

Hollow Knight Silksong

Bioshock 4

Horizon: Forbidden West

STRAY

Sly Cooper

Hellblade 2

Resident Evil 8 DLC

Cyberpunk 2077 DLC

Sly Cooper @lacoopergang05 @KrowakiTv1 Let's hope🤞🤞. Meanwhile, this is the famous list of leaked games, including Sly in the middle. Is it true for you or not? @KrowakiTv1 Let's hope🤞🤞. Meanwhile, this is the famous list of leaked games, including Sly in the middle. Is it true for you or not? https://t.co/NMD248Sw6Y

There is a possibility that some of these will come true, but for many of them, it remains highly unlikely. For one, Cyberpunk 2077 has yet to come up with its next-gen upgrades. Hellblade 2 is sure to be exciting news for fans of the first one. Anything regarding Hogwarts Legacy will also be much anticipated by the Potter fans, considering we are celebrating twenty years of Harry Potter.

The Game Awards @thegameawards



Here's this year's hype trailer personally edited by



Featuring KYRH by Hayley WIlliams (Martin Wave rework).



Live Thursday at 4:30p PT / 7:30p ET / 12:30a GMT. Thursday, #TheGameAwards streams live right here.Here's this year's hype trailer personally edited by @geoffkeighley to get us in the mood.Featuring KYRH by Hayley WIlliams (Martin Wave rework).Live Thursday at 4:30p PT / 7:30p ET / 12:30a GMT. Thursday, #TheGameAwards streams live right here.Here's this year's hype trailer personally edited by @geoffkeighley to get us in the mood.Featuring KYRH by Hayley WIlliams (Martin Wave rework).Live Thursday at 4:30p PT / 7:30p ET / 12:30a GMT. https://t.co/Q1kKuEhuht

With Suicide Squad being featured in the hype trailer for The Game Awards 2021, it is likely that it and Gotham Knights will be there in some capacity. A reveal of the actual gameplay of the Suicide Squad is long overdue.

In an interview, Geoff Keighley stated that there would be nearly fifty games showcased in some capacity at The Game Awards, with some of them being big surprises. He also said that further announcements would be regarding the much-awaited Elden Ring at the event. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has also teased a new trailer for the ceremony.

The Game Awards 2021 will also play center stage for a number of announcements regarding upcoming movies and series. The first look trailer for Halo, the TV series, will premiere live during the ceremony.

The Game Awards @thegameawards



Gear up, Spartans.



The first look trailer for A big week for Halo fans just got bigger.Gear up, Spartans.The first look trailer for #HaloTheSeries premieres LIVE during #TheGameAwards on Thursday night, streaming everywhere at 5p PT / 8p ET / 1a GMT. A big week for Halo fans just got bigger.Gear up, Spartans. The first look trailer for #HaloTheSeries premieres LIVE during #TheGameAwards on Thursday night, streaming everywhere at 5p PT / 8p ET / 1a GMT. https://t.co/dxAXYVKRVZ

An exclusive new preview of the latest addition to the fan-favorite Matrix series, Matrix Resurrections, will be featured at The Game Awards. Along with this, the Sonic 2 movie has also been confirmed for an appearance, being presented by Jim Carrey and Ben Schwartz.

The Game Awards @thegameawards



Thursday, don't miss an exclusive new preview of



The line between mediums is about to blur



🐇 It's not only #TheMatrixAwakens ....Thursday, don't miss an exclusive new preview of #TheMatrixResurrections during #TheGameAwards , streaming live EVERYWHERE at 5p PT / 8p ET / 1a GMT.The line between mediums is about to blur It's not only #TheMatrixAwakens....Thursday, don't miss an exclusive new preview of #TheMatrixResurrections during #TheGameAwards, streaming live EVERYWHERE at 5p PT / 8p ET / 1a GMT.The line between mediums is about to blur 🐇 https://t.co/QFPCMpv5vG

One of the most exciting rumors for the evening is that there might be some further news regarding the elusive Silent Hill game. This is an unlikely scenario to come to fruition but will surely blow the roof of the place if it happens.

It remains to be seen what the ceremony will bring to the countless fans glued to the proceedings. Whatever the case may be, The Game Awards 2021 promises to be an exciting evening filled with sincere love and appreciation for all that video games are and more.

Also Read Article Continues below

Catch the event's live stream at 4.30 PM PT / 7.30 PM ET / 12.30 AM GMT / 6.30 AM IST (next day) on The Game Awards Twitch and YouTube channels. Check out the nominees and likely Game of the Year winner here.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar