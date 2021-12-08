What to expect at the Game Awards: Rumours and teasers surrounding this year's edition

One of the most prestigious awards of the year for video games, The Game Awards 2021, will be held in less than a day at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. After being held online last year, The Game Awards are returning to their full hype and glory. Official nomination lists have previously been announced, and fans can't wait to see if their favorites make the cut.
In addition to recognizing and awarding the very best in the video game industry for that year, The Game Awards also plays host to new announcements and premieres of future video games. With the teasers and rumors that are out, the 2021 edition is already turning out to be a gala affair.
The Game Awards 2021: Leaks, rumours and predictions
Several rumors have been swirling online regarding games that will make an appearance on the stage of The Game Awards. This Reddit post mentions some very interesting names that will surely delight a number of players, including:
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Hollow Knight Silksong
- Bioshock 4
- Horizon: Forbidden West
- STRAY
- Sly Cooper
- Hellblade 2
- Resident Evil 8 DLC
- Cyberpunk 2077 DLC
There is a possibility that some of these will come true, but for many of them, it remains highly unlikely. For one, Cyberpunk 2077 has yet to come up with its next-gen upgrades. Hellblade 2 is sure to be exciting news for fans of the first one. Anything regarding Hogwarts Legacy will also be much anticipated by the Potter fans, considering we are celebrating twenty years of Harry Potter.
With Suicide Squad being featured in the hype trailer for The Game Awards 2021, it is likely that it and Gotham Knights will be there in some capacity. A reveal of the actual gameplay of the Suicide Squad is long overdue.
In an interview, Geoff Keighley stated that there would be nearly fifty games showcased in some capacity at The Game Awards, with some of them being big surprises. He also said that further announcements would be regarding the much-awaited Elden Ring at the event. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has also teased a new trailer for the ceremony.
The Game Awards 2021 will also play center stage for a number of announcements regarding upcoming movies and series. The first look trailer for Halo, the TV series, will premiere live during the ceremony.
An exclusive new preview of the latest addition to the fan-favorite Matrix series, Matrix Resurrections, will be featured at The Game Awards. Along with this, the Sonic 2 movie has also been confirmed for an appearance, being presented by Jim Carrey and Ben Schwartz.
One of the most exciting rumors for the evening is that there might be some further news regarding the elusive Silent Hill game. This is an unlikely scenario to come to fruition but will surely blow the roof of the place if it happens.
It remains to be seen what the ceremony will bring to the countless fans glued to the proceedings. Whatever the case may be, The Game Awards 2021 promises to be an exciting evening filled with sincere love and appreciation for all that video games are and more.
Catch the event's live stream at 4.30 PM PT / 7.30 PM ET / 12.30 AM GMT / 6.30 AM IST (next day) on The Game Awards Twitch and YouTube channels. Check out the nominees and likely Game of the Year winner here.