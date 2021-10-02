Hideo Kojima might be making rumored Silent Hill game for PS5

Silent Hill, a survival horror game developed by Team Silent and published by Konami for the PlayStation, was first released in 1999. Two direct sequels followed: Silent Hill 2 in 2001 and Silent Hill 3 (2003).

Some variations to the franchise include a visual novel in 2001, a feature film in 2006, and a reimagining of the game, called “Silent Hill: Shattered Memories”, in 2009.

However, the making of a fourth direct sequel of the Silent Hill canon started to create some hype back in 2012 until it was canceled in 2015, with Konami leaving the franchise on ice.

It was supposed to be the ninth main installment of the Silent Hill series, directed by Hideo Kojima and Guillermo del Toro.

Is Hideo Kojima making a new Silent Hill for PS5?

However, the legendary director might once again be picking up the baton of this survival horror gem. According to rumors from many credible sources in the gaming industry, Konami might be reviving some legendary franchises, namely Metal Gear Solid, Castlevania, and Silent Hill.

Regarding Silent Hill, the rumor indicates that multiple projects are underway, one of which is being outsourced to a prominent Japanese developer. According to Gematsu, this happens to be none other than Hideo Kojima himself.

Kojima, along with Guillermo del Toro, released a game called P.T. (Playable Teaser) in 2014. It was exclusive for the PlayStation 4, serving as the interactive teaser for a new Silent Hill game. But his exit from Konami put the project on ice.

The report states that Kojima is currently developing the new Silent Hill. Sony will publish it for the PlayStation 5 at his Kojima Production studio.

Fandom Gaming @getfandomgaming Looks like Castlevania, Metal Gear, and Silent Hill are back on the menu 🙌 Looks like Castlevania, Metal Gear, and Silent Hill are back on the menu 🙌 https://t.co/49eyTJV1j0

Also, the first revival will be a new Castlevania game as a “reimagining” of the series. It is currently in development internally at Konami in Japan with support from external Japanese studios.

The report also states a Metal Gear Solid 3 remake, being developed at a Singapore-based studio named Virtuos.

The revival of Silent Hill on the PlayStation would be amazing. The resurgence of survival horror with Resident Evil has found its footing, and Dead Space is also making a comeback.

At this point, this is all just a rumor and should be taken with a grain of salt. But it would certainly be fantastic for Silent Hill to be revived by none other than Hideo Kojima himself.

