Fortnite x The Matrix collab nearly confirmed at The Game Awards 2021

Based on a recent post by the 'The Game Awards 2021,' the Fortnite x Matrix collaboration has seemingly been confirmed. The word 'EPIC' is mentioned in the post alongside details related to the movie.

Given that a collaboration with Epic Games was hinted at prior, this is not a mere coincidence. The only question that remains is, 'What can fans expect to see, and will it include a Fortnite crossover?'

What 'EPIC' announcement can players expect?

Based on speculation, the Matrix Awakens will be officially announced soon. This will be a Matrix experience on the PlayStation 5, which will utilize Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5 technology.

Aside from the game/experience, a collaboration with Fortnite is speculated to be announced as well. Much like other collaborations, cosmetics featuring characters from the franchise will be added in-game.

When will the Fortnite x Matrix collaboration take place?

Without an official date or leaks, there is no telling when the collaboration will occur. Based on past crossovers, characters from movies are usually added in-game prior to the movie/TV show being aired.

HYPEX @HYPEX According to the same sources: A Fortnite x Matrix collab (Neo & Trinity) is planned for the second half of December. According to the same sources: A Fortnite x Matrix collab (Neo & Trinity) is planned for the second half of December. https://t.co/VdEkgTwyGg

With Matrix Resurrection due to air on December 22, players can expect the collaboration to occur soon. Based on rough estimates, cosmetics could be added in-game by the third week of December.

What sort of cosmetics can players expect during the Fortnite x Matrix collaboration?

DENNIS • #Xbox20 @LyonHart_ Calling it now that there's bound to be some sort of Matrix Resurrections promotion that'll happen in Fortnite, likely with a bundle of Neo and Trinity; possibly Agent Smith and/or Morpheus.



If they had one for Dune, they *have* to have a set for The Matrix lol. Would sell huge. Calling it now that there's bound to be some sort of Matrix Resurrections promotion that'll happen in Fortnite, likely with a bundle of Neo and Trinity; possibly Agent Smith and/or Morpheus.If they had one for Dune, they *have* to have a set for The Matrix lol. Would sell huge. https://t.co/NqNuDd0qiQ

Based on past crossovers with movie franchises, players can expect two major skins in-game. According to speculation, Neo and Trinity will be featured as skins during the collaboration. Agent Smith and Morpheus may be added as well.

In addition to skins, other cosmetics such as back blings, harvesting tools, and gliders will also be a part of the collaboration. However, there is no information available on the same.

Nevertheless, players are already speculating that Neo's 'Bullet Dodge' will be featured as an emote. Given how iconic it is, this may come to pass. However, for now, readers should take this information with a grain of salt.

Will the crossover feature a Creative Hub or any in-game experience?

With the Matrix franchise being so popular, there are chances of a Creative Hub being featured in-game. This could showcase iconic locations from the movie or a theme to commemorate the occasion.

Apart from these features, players shouldn't expect assets from the franchise to be present in-game as usables. With Fortnite Chapter 3 already in full swing, there's no room in the loot pool for items to be added in.

Edited by Shaheen Banu