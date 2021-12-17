Warner Bros rumored to reveal Hogwarts Legacy gameplay trailer: leaks, rumors, and more

Hogwarts has materialized in the gaming world on several occasions in licensed Harry Potter games.

The earliest video game adaptations of the franchise had been tie-ins with movie releases from 2001 to 2011, with each part of Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows getting one tie-in game apiece. Following the positive reception of the first two games, which came before the point that these games switched genres to RPGs, Warner Bros and Traveller's Tales picked the franchise up after the latter's release of the Harry Potter Lego set.

Last year at the PlayStation 5 launch event, Warner Bros announced their new Harry Potter project, Hogwarts Legacy.

A Hogwarts Legacy trailer is to be revealed soon, according to leaker AccNGT

Hogwarts Legacy is under development by Avalanche Software, previously a Disney subsidiary that developed a number of licensed video game tie-ins. The game has been in development at least since late 2017, from what the 2018 leaked Hogwarts Legacy footages suggest.

During its PS5 launch reveal, the game had a tentative released date in 2021. This, however, has been pushed back to 2022. With nary a word from Warner Bros in TGA 2021, it is highly likely that the game will have some form of gameplay trailer to showcase development in the near future.

As prolific leaker AccNGT has it, further updates on Hogwarts Legacy will come sooner rather than later. Going by the upcoming Harry Potter-related press events, there may be a trailer during '20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts'. The release date for Hogwarts Legacy is set for an unspecified date in 2022 thus far, and it would make sense for it to co-incide with the upcoming feature film, "Fantastic Beasts: The Secret of Dumbledore".

AccNGT @AccNgt Anyway, things got moving for #HogwartsLegacy today, I'm expecting the trailer very soon. Anyway, things got moving for #HogwartsLegacy today, I'm expecting the trailer very soon.

Although not directly related to the events of Harry Potter, the setting of Hogwarts Legacy is the 'Wizarding World', in other words, the current extended Harry Potter universe.

Hogwarts Legacy will be an independent Victorian-era rendition of the Wizarding World. As such, its distance from the events of Harry Potter and from J.K. Rowling's direct involvement will lend itself as greater flexibility towards making it the AAA Harry Potter RPG experience fans never received.

