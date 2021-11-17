'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' - Release date, trailer cast, and more 

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is set to premiere on HBO Max on January 1, 2022, to commemorate 20 years of the franchise.

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, and other members of the cast from all eight Harry Potter films will join filmmaker Chris Columbus for a retrospective journey to celebrate the anniversary of the franchise’s first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. They will recount their two-decade adventure.

Over 10 years and eight movies, Harry Potter has emerged as one of the most popular fantasy movie series of all time. November 16, 2021, marked the 20th anniversary of the franchise's first film. HBO Max announced that Radcliffe, Watson, Grint, and director Chris Columbus will travel back to Hogwarts in Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.

The special feature intends to take fans behind the scenes to see how the series was made. It also includes spot features, interviews, and cast conversations.

What to expect from 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts'

Warner Media has revealed a list of the cast members who will be present for the special feature Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. The leading trio Radcliffe, Grint, and Watson will be joined by Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, Bonnie Wright, and Ian Hart.

Tom Ascheim, the President of Warner Bros (Global Kids, Young Adults, and Classics), said:

“This retrospective is a tribute to everyone whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon—from the talented cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into this extraordinary film franchise to the passionate fans who continue to keep the Wizarding World spirit alive 20 years later.”

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is a must-watch for all Potterheads. It is a promising journey into making the franchise where fans will get a behind-the-scenes look into their favorite fantasy series. Don't miss the special feature streaming on HBO Max from January 1, 2022.

