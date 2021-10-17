Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League gets a new trailer, confirmed as current-gen only

DC FanDome has released a fresh trailer for the upcoming video game Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League and has created great excitement.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is an upcoming action-adventure shooter. The game is likely a continuation of the Batman: Arkham series. Players will probably be controlling members of the Suicide Squad as part of Task Force X. The mission is to defeat the members of the Justice League, who have become corrupt by the mind-control of Brainiac. The events take place in the city of Metropolis, the resident city of Superman.

The game is being developed by Rocksteady Games and will be published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. Established in 2004, Rocksteady Games is well-known for developing Batman games that started with Batman: Arkham Asylum. The game did very well, both commercially and critically. Interactive Entertainment gradually acquired the entire stake of the studios.

Over the last decade and a half, Rocksteady Games has revolutionized the superhero video game genre. They're looking to continue the trend with their latest venture, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. The game was first teased at the end of Rocksteady's previous game, Batman: Arkham Origins.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League - Character revelations in the new trailer

As Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will likely be an anti-hero shooter, there is a healthy mix of superheroes and villains. While complete details are awaited, viewers have already made critical observations regarding the characters present from both sides.

The corrupted versions of Superman, Flash, and Green Lantern are pretty visible, as is Wonder Woman, who may have been uncorrupted. A scene with the automobile was also visual in the trailer. Although Brainiac is not directly visible, his appearance is highly expected, as is that of Lex Luthor, as Lexcorp seems to play some role.

Players will enjoy Harley Quinn, King Shark, Captain Boomerang, and Deadshot as Task Force X takes on an objective set by Amanda Waller. There also seems to be an NPC of Penguin who ends up suffering a prank. All in all, players can expect to control and take on many of their favorite DC characters.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will be released in 2022. The exact date is yet to be announced, but the game will be available on PC and the current-gen consoles - Playstation V and Xbox Series X/S.

