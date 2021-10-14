Gotham Knights, Suicide Squad, Injustice 3, and what to expect at DC FanDome

DC FanDome is the annual event held to celebrate DC comics, movies, TV series, and video games. The event was first organized in 2020, and is back in 2021. DC FanDome 2021 will take place on October 16, 2021.

DC FanDome is expected to have amazing showcases, from Matt Reeves's The Batman to Andy Musschietti’s The Flash. DC FanDome also serves a platform for announcing many upcoming DC projects.

Beyond movies, comics, and TV series, video games are one of the most exciting aspects of DC FanDome. Here's a look at all the announced and rumored upcoming DC Games titles.

DC @DCComics spoti.fi/3AIadGC Who's ready to get HYPED? Turn up the volume with the ultimate #DCFanDome @Spotify playlist — and join the party on October 16 at 10am PT on DCFanDome.com Who's ready to get HYPED? Turn up the volume with the ultimate #DCFanDome @Spotify playlist — and join the party on October 16 at 10am PT on DCFanDome.com: spoti.fi/3AIadGC https://t.co/TgLDMNliqe

DC Games that can be expected at the upcoming DC FanDome

Gotham Knights

Developed by WB Games Montreal, who previously developed the underrated Batman: Arkham Origins, Gotham Knights is an elseworld story where Batman is presumed dead. It falls upon the rest of the bat family, Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin, to take down the Court of Owls and protect Gotham.

Originally revealed at last year’s DC FandDome with a planned release date for 2021, the game has since been delayed and is currently slated for a 2022 release. Gotham Knight has already confirmed its presence at DC Fandome 2021.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is the next DC superhero title by Rocksteady. Rocksteady revolutionized the superhero video-game genre with the Batman Arkham series. Revealed during DC FanDome 2020, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League follows the titular anti-hero squad, namely Harley Quinn, King Shark, Deadshot and Captain Boomerang following the command of Amanda Waller and taking down The Justice League.

Suicide Squad has confirmed its presence at the DC FanDome and is expected to reveal a late 2022 release date.

Injustice 3

NetherRealm’s Studio has been alternating between Mortal Kombat and Injustice titles bi-annually. Injustice is an elseworld story, where Joker kills Lois Lane causing Superman to go mad and become a dictator. The gameplay follows the Mortal Kombat fighting style while implementing the superpowers of DC characters.

Injustice 2 was released back in 2017 and Mortal Kombat 11 in 2019. A new Injustice title is expected to be released soon. Ed Boon, the head of NetherRealm’s has been rumored to be present at the 2021 DC Fandome. Injustice 3 could very well be announced at the event.

Batman: Arkham Knight RTX remastered

Batman: Arkham Knight is one of the most beautiful-looking titles out there. The dark and gloomy tone mixed with lights reflecting off rain-soaked streets proved too much to handle for PCs of 2015.

Also Read

A recent GeForce Now database leak suggested a new Arkham Knight remaster with ray-tracing was coming. With ray-tracing, Arkham Knight's visuals will receive an unbelievable upgrade. Though it must be stated that other than the GeForce Now database leak, there isn’t any substantial rumor/leak of the remaster.

Edited by Danyal Arabi