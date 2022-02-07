Why waiting patiently for Hogwarts Legacy is the right thing to do for fans

Ever since the first reveal at a PlayStation State of Play event, Hogwarts Legacy has managed to generate a lot of fanfare.

But there haven't been too many official revelations of information since. In fact, the only official source of the game will be the official trailer and the information available on the game's official website. Fans have had to wait patiently and rely on leaks and rumors for any additional information.

Recently, there have been two contrasting sets of information related to the potential release window of the game. One set of reports hinted that the potential release would be shifted to 2023 along with other Warner Bros. releases. Other reports maintained that the game is sticking to its release date of 2022. Whichever is the ultimate case, fans won't want Hogwarts Legacy to be a rushed product.

A premature release could be a death sentence for Hogwarts Legacy

The game will be one of the most hyped releases when it ultimately becomes available to fans. The Harry Potter universe in itself has a massive fan following of its own. So to expect that a game of such scale that will let players become their own versions of Hermione and Harry won't have expectations will be foolish.

It's also okay for fans to have expectations and for games to honor and respect deadlines. Like any other product, gaming titles also have players spending their hard-earned money. Many games even have kickstarters and crowdfunding where people put their faith in developers and their concepts. But premature releases often kill the game.

The two most recent examples will be Cyberpunk 2077 and Battlefield 2042. Cyberpunk 2077 faced several delays, but it became clear that the game wasn't ready when it was released. Battlefield 2042 is an even more recent example, and fans have already given up on the game. Even if Battlefield 2042 becomes a great product in the next three months, it's unlikely that fans will trust the game with their time and money.

Hogwarts Legacy has a lot of complex elements in the game. It's easy to claim that players will be able to tame magical beasts, do spells, and play Quidditch. But the onus will be on the developers to ensure that the delivered quality on every aspect has uniformity. Fans won't be happy if taming a Hippogriff could be done, but catching a Golden Snitch can't be.

Hogwarts Legacy will be released across all available platforms, including the current generation. Maintaining the same quality in different graphical capacities across the entire product is a job easier said than done.

Game making isn't a simple job. It's understandable why fans are so eager for the title, and getting it in 2022 will be an amazing task. But in case the game gets delayed to 2023, it shouldn't be too big a problem.

Also Read Article Continues below

The above-mentioned examples show that it's better to be six months late than trying to be a couple of months early. While there are no other Harry Potter games in the making, 2022 has several major releases planned. If the gaming community's attempts to become a witch or a wizard get delayed, there's always a joy to be found elsewhere.

Edited by R. Elahi