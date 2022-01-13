Will Hogwarts Legacy be released on Xbox One and PS4?

Hogwarts Legacy has been one of the most hotly anticipated games over the last two years. Ever since it was first revealed at a PlayStation 5 event in 2020, the reception from the community has been quite favorable. It was widely expected that the game would be released in late 2021, but it has now been delayed.

With the new release date now fixed sometime in 2022, players will have to be patient for a bit longer. Set in the 1800s, the title is the closest experience that one can have of being a witch or a wizard.

In essence, one can become their own Harry Potter or Hermione Granger as they explore within and outside Hogwarts.

TenaciouZ @tenaciouztv I forgot that Hogwarts Legacy comes out this year I forgot that Hogwarts Legacy comes out this year https://t.co/X93olcFKAV

With the game itself revealed at a PlayStation 5 event and a potential release in 2022, many players have wondered if it will be out for the current-gen consoles - PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Hogwarts Legacy will be released on all platforms as per official news

The title will be published under Warner Bros. Interactive's Portkey Games banner. It's being developed by Avalanche Software who will be using Unreal Engine as the game's backbone. The Unreal Engine version hasn't been confirmed, but it will likely be Unreal Engine 5, considering the release timeline.

According to the game's official site, Hogwarts Legacy will be launched on all widely used platforms at the beginning, except Switch. The set of platforms includes the current generation of consoles as well. This means that the game will be available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The final dates haven't been released, but players should expect more information in the next few months. Based on speculation from the community, the game could see a release as early as Fall 2022 with a possible delay to winter.

What can fans expect?

Players will live their lives as students at Hogwarts and grow their characters how they see fit. From the selection of houses to Quidditch, the game will have everything fans have loved in the Harry Potter universe.

Also Read Article Continues below

Hogwarts Legacy will be strictly a single-player game so it might be a bit disheartening for fans of co-op games. However, there are loads of things to do, spells to learn, and a vast magical world to explore. The only thing remaining is revealing the final dates and the pre-order process once the dates are known.

Edited by Srijan Sen