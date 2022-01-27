Gotham Knights and Hogwarts Legacy are still set for 2022 release

Gotham Knights and Hogwarts Legacy are two hotly anticipated titles in the gaming community and the recent developments related to both are quite positive.

The two couldn't be more different from one another but their hype is quite similar. Gotham Knights is a superhero action game which follows in the path of the Arkham Knight stories.

On the other hand, Hogwarts Legacy is the perfect game for every Harry Potter lover who dreamt of living the life of a wizard.

Both games come from two of the most famous fictional universes - Batman and Harry Potter. But there have been some doubts and discussions regarding the release dates of these two games. However, if rumors are to be believed, the two titles are still on track for a 2022 release.

Gotham Knights and Hogwarts Legacy both still on schedule for 2022 release

Gotham Knights had been in development for some time and more information has been revealed at the DC FanDome. The game was initially on track for a 2021 release, but was pushed back to 2022.

The reason cited by Warner Bros. is to ensure that the quality of the game doesn't fail to meet the expected standards.

Hogwarts Legacy is being made by Avalanche and is to be published by Warner Bros. under the banner of Portkey games. Since the game was first teased on a PlayStation 5, there has been massive hype across all communities.

However, there were some recent rumors about the game being delayed to 2023. However, as per the website, its arrival is still fixed for 2022.

While there has been no confirmed news, both games will likely come out in the second half of the year. Gotham Knights might get a Q3 release while Hogwarts Legacy will probably come out in the last quarter.

What to expect from Gotham Knights and Hogwarts Legacy?

Gotham Knights is set to take to place in a timeline which follows Batman's death. There are 4 main characters to play with - Red Hood, Nightwing, Robin and Batgirl. It's an action adventure game and will also have a co-op mode for 2 players.

Hogwarts Legacy follows a fresh story altogether set in 1800s. It's a single player title in which one will be able to live the life of a wizard. There are massive areas like the Forbidden Forest to explore and courses to complete.

From playing Quidditch to selecting their favorite house, players will finally be able to find a path of their own like Hermoine Granger and Harry Potter.

