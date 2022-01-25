Will Hogwarts Legacy be an open-world game?

Hogwarts Legacy already has some great features to get fans excited for the latest rendition of the Wizarding World to arrive in gaming. It's well known that the game will have plenty of RPG aspects to give players their own choices as a wizard, but the map is a different story.

Considering this Harry Potter universe installment will occur at the Hogwarts School, there are numerous opportunities for map locations to explore. While fans may have to wait until later this year to get their hands on the game, some information is available now, including the kind of expected map.

An open-world map in Hogwarts Legacy

Potkey Games, the developer behind Hogwarts Legacy, has an entire "frequently asked questions page for fans and players alike". Within the first question, the map is confirmed as open-world to coincide with the RPG style of the game.

Given the lore in the Harry Potter universe, Potkey Games should have plenty of potential to bring gamers an expansive map of the Wizarding World.

"Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world, action role-playing game set in the 1800s wizarding world, which puts players at the center of their own adventure."

Aside from confirming the open-world map for the upcoming title, Portkey Games has detailed some details users can expect in the map. There are plenty of locations surrounding the Hogwarts School itself within the lore.

Individuals will be able to explore forested areas and villages beyond what they're used to. There could be far more areas upon release that have not yet been mentioned, but the developers' statement is below.

"Hogwarts Legacy takes players beyond Hogwarts to new and familiar locations including the Forbidden Forest and Hogsmeade Village."

Those areas have been mentioned in the books and were also locations in the movies. The trailer itself displayed some creatures that may be found there.

When does Hogwarts Legacy release?

The release may be around the corner (Image via Warner Bros.)

Based on the same "frequently asked questions" page, players can expect to see the new Harry Potter-based game this year. Initially, there was skepticism about further delays, but those rumors seem to have been put to rest.

Also Read Article Continues below

Warner Bros. themselves have stated that the Hogwarts title is on track for their current release. Though a specific date hasn't yet been given, fans should still watch out for it to arrive at retail in 2022.

Edited by Ravi Iyer