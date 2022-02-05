Why fans can expect Hogwarts Legacy to release in September 2022?

Since the day the reveal happened, Hogwarts Legacy has been on the lips of just about everyone within the gaming community.

So far, there has been only one reveal done by Avalanche, who are the developers of the game. The only other source of information is the one that is available on the game's official website. But that hasn't stopped Harry Potter fans from making educated guesses about several aspects of the game.

One of the hottest topics of discussion has been regarding the game's release date. The official website points to sometime in September as a probable release window.

But there have been some recent rumours about a delay to 2023, which has been rejected since. There are, however, at least two possible indicators regarding when Hogwarts Legacy could become available to fans worldwide.

Why September could be the month when Hogwarts Legacy comes out

Before delving into the date, it should be noted that Hogwarts Legacy was first revealed in a PlayStation State of Play event in 2020. Many fans had anticipated that the game would be released in 2021, but Avalanche Software decided not to go down the road. They believe that a rushed product will not meet the needs of the plan and instead put the game on for a potential release in 2022.

September will be a big month for Harry Potter fans. September 1 is celebrated as "Back to Hogwarts Day".

September will be a big month for Harry Potter fans for two reasons. September 1 is celebrated as "Back to Hogwarts Day". The day marks the return of magical and fictional characters to Hogwarts. This is when students return to Hogwarts to start a new term.

While the older students return, the first-year students get to experience the school for the first time. In certain senses, experiencing the school is the exact activity that Hogwarts Legacy players will be engaging in.

From choosing their houses to doing spells and taming magical creatures, players will live the magical lives of their dreams. Releasing the game to coincide with the special day could be a unique way to release the game.

Alternately, The Rowling Library will be releasing an official artbook on Hogwarts Legacy. The website has declared that the artbook will be released on September 6 and titled "The Art and Making of Hogwarts Legacy". Hence, September 6 could be another possible date for the game's release.

Both the dates are educated guesses and speculation based on what the community thinks. The official date has not been revealed as of now, and fans are advised to follow all the social media channels to get a piece of confirmed news.

