Do we know what creatures will be featured in Hogwarts Legacy?

After Hogwarts Legacy was announced at Sony’s PlayStation 5 Showcase in 2020, it had viewers taking in every frame possible. It revealed a potentially large and immersive world to get lost in. More importantly, there was the opportunity to visit Hogwarts as your very own character.

However, the Harry Potter universe isn’t just about spells and potions. Magical creatures play a crucial role here, and an entire movie was dedicated to exploring them.

Hogwarts Legacy’s reveal trailer showcased a dozen magical animals.

Hogwarts Legacy: 12 creatures that will make an appearance

12) Spiders

Not just any kind of spider, but the Acromantula. Rubeus Hagrid kept one as a pet, which later escaped and lived in hiding inside the Forbidden Forest. These spiders can grow massive in size, larger than a car; spiderlings can be as big as large dogs.

11) Boggarts

Boggarts are fascinating creatures in the world of Harry Potter. Their true form is unknown because anyone viewing a boggart won’t see the boggart itself, only whatever it transforms into. And it just so happens to be what the viewer fears most.

10) Cats

What makes the reveal of cats in Hogwarts Legacy’s trailer so significant is the possibility of pets or an animagus, or both. Hermione kept a cat as a pet, common amongst witches and wizards. An animagus, on the other hand, is a witch or wizard disguised as an animal.

9) Dementors

The boogeymen of the wizarding world, Dementors, are nasty creatures that drain happiness from their victims. They can suck the joy from a person so much that their soul can leave the body. Voldemort famously had Dementors on his payroll, but they were generally seen patrolling the outskirts of Azkaban.

8) Dragons

It was hard to miss the dragon seen in the trailer, which even ended on that note. They are marvelous creatures, and it isn’t surprising to see one fighting students. However, what capacity dragons will be seen or interacted with is unknown.

7) Hippogriffs

Hippogriffs are similar to griffins. However, they are half horse and half eagle. They’re very proud creatures and can only be approached after proper etiquette is performed.

6) Inferi

Inferi are created when dark wizards and witches toy with necromancy. They’re zombie-like due to being reanimated by magic. Another creature Voldemort famously used to guard one of his Horcruxes.

5) Mooncalves

Big-eyed and adorable, this isn’t the first time viewers got a look at mooncalves. They were first seen in Fantastic Beast and Where To Find Them but now have made their way into Hogwarts Legacy. They are so named due to their nocturnal behavior, only coming out during a full moon.

4) Owls

Like cats, owls are a common pet amongst witches and wizards. They are also a great way to send mail. If they’re in Hogwarts Legacy to any capacity, it will be either-or.

3) Thestrals

It’s common for thestrals to be overlooked by witches and wizards. After all, to lay eyes on one means you have witnessed death with your own two eyes. These skeletal-like creatures are admittedly grotesque but friendly and harmless.

2) Trolls

Dumb, angry, and smelly, trolls are nasty creatures that tend to wield massive clubs. One was seen fighting with a student in the trailer, and an encounter with a troll would be no easy match.

1) Graphorns

Challenging a graphorn is a recipe for disaster. Its hide is stronger than a dragon’s and can repel most magic. The most striking features on a graphorn are the appendages around its mouth.

Hogwarts Legacy is set to be a vast open-world for players to explore. The trailer only revealed a sliver of what the game has to offer. One thing is for sure: some of these creatures will require powerful magic to overcome.

