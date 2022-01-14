Will Hogwarts Legacy feature multiplayer?

Hogwarts Legacy is already being touted as one of the biggest Harry Potter-based RPGs that fans have had the chance to play, but the idea of multiplayer has taken a back seat in the conversation.

Based on all of the concrete information available for Hogwarts Legacy, there is no confirmation of a multiplayer mode when the game launches. But that doesn't mean multiplayer won't happen, and there has been one rumor that multiplayer features will appear after the game launches through subsequent updates.

That rumor was reported by other outlets, but considering there is no reliable source behind the claims, fans of the upcoming title should take it with a grain of salt.

Possible reasons why there might be multiplayer in Hogwarts Legacy

Considering how many games have some kind of multiplayer aspect in this age of entertainment, many potential fans are curious about its existence.

With the premise of Hogwarts Legacy and the idea of an open world, it certainly seems like there is space for a multiplayer aspect in the game. Avalanche Software, the developer behind the upcoming Hogwarts game, has made multiplayer games in the past but that hasn't confirmed anything yet.

The trailers that have been released so far seem to convey the idea of multiplayer. In nearly every sequence, characters can be seen fighting or exploring together within the world. This could either mean that multiplayer will be on the way in some co-op manner, or there could be companions to some degree.

Frequently asked questions are also added to the official website for the game, and most of the premise of Hogwarts Legacy is described there. These details also include the inclusion of characters, platform releases, and the time period of the game.

However, multiplayer mentions are also missing from this section and players are still patiently waiting for confirmation or denial of multiplayer.

Which platforms will Hogwarts Legacy be available on?

The game will be available for multiple platforms (Image via Warner Bros.)

Players that want to play the game, regardless of multiplayer existing or not, will need the right platform to purchase the title. Platforms that players can use include PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The game will essentially be available across the board unless potential players only have a Nintendo Switch available.

There is also no exact date of release given just yet, but 2022 is the targeted timeline for the RPG. It could take place soon or at the end of the year, but it is expected that the game will launch this year itself.

