When does Hogwarts Legacy take place?

The Harry Potter series has some extensive timelines that Hogwarts Legacy could take place in, and the setting can undoubtedly dictate the feeling within the game. Players will have a lot of agency and choice in the new action RPG, so the timeline must be malleable outside of the Harry Potter story.

Hogwarts Legacy will certainly not be taking place after the events of the Harry Potter books and movies. That leaves the present timeline in the stories or a setting as a prelude to the main events. While fans know that the game will be far before the mainline story, that still leaves lots of time to choose from.

Hogwarts Legacy will take place in a different century

There is already a fair amount of information about Hogwarts Legacy available to sift through, including the setting of the game.

Warner Bros. Interactive has confirmed that it will take place in the late 1800s, leaving a ton of room for original storytelling and lore. This timeline is also earlier than some of the other Harry Potter media fans are used to.

Anyone who saw the Fantastic Beasts movies, or read the book, has experienced the wizarding world to some degree in the early 1900s. These stories bring in characters like the younger Dumbledore as a way to get more lore into the universe. To date, those are the most mainstream stories for the Harry Potter universe that have gone so far back.

Hogwarts Legacy will bring gamers to a setting even further back and hopefully give a glimpse of more lore within the wizarding world. With how Avalanche has described the upcoming story, fans can expect a new story full of new characters to explore.

What is the story in Hogwarts Legacy?

Advancing as a student is at the core of the story (Image via Warner Bros)

The central aspect of the original story is taking on the persona of a student at Hogwarts in the 1800s. Beyond that, users will supposedly need to uncover a hidden truth about the wizarding world. What that means is anyone's guess until the game releases this year.

Also Read Article Continues below

Aside from the main objective, players will learn new abilities and powerful spells to advance their characters. Like any other Harry Potter media, one of the biggest appeals of the upcoming game will be learning what it takes to become a part of the wizarding world.

Edited by Ravi Iyer