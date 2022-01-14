What platforms will Hogwarts Legacy be on?

Hogwarts Legacy has all the attention of gamers and Harry Potter fans alike as the potential release date draws closer. While everyone anticipates an exact release date that goes beyond just 2022, there is at least some information detailing the platforms that will be available for the game.

Considering some trailers for Hogwarts Legacy have been tied to Sony and PlayStation branding, there is likely some confusion about the exclusivity of the upcoming title. However, players and fans alike should rest assured that there will be multiple platforms to purchase it on, and it won't be for PlayStation users alone.

Platforms from which players can purchase Hogwarts Legacy

There is a page on the official site for the upcoming Hogwarts game that details many frequently asked questions. These can include queries about time periods, the release date, or the platforms on which gamers can buy the game. So far, the list of platforms looks extensive enough.

The complete list of platforms includes PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Two platforms noticeably missing are Nintendo Switch and mobile.

When major games like Hogwarts Legacy are announced, they typically don't release on the former right away. If the title ever does get released on the Switch, it likely won't be for a couple of years when a new port is made.

Mobile also doesn't seem like a platform where the Harry Potter-based RPG will appear, but Portkey Games have detailed mobile titles as part of their future. Though their description for mobile offerings wasn't specific on their web page, it does indicate a dedication to the mobile audience they can garner.

More information about platform releases may even happen in the State of Play.

Will Hogwarts Legacy appear at the next PlayStation 5 State of Play?

Players may find out more in February 2022 (Image via Warner Bros.)

Based on information from Tom Henderson, a freelance game journalist and reputable video games leaker, the next State of Play may happen in early February 2022. Hogwarts Legacy is expected to serve as a major headliner at the event, and a full release date may be revealed when the time comes.

Other leaks indicate that the title is further along than expected, and the release date could be in the first half of 2022. With any luck, gamers will find out more in the next few weeks.

