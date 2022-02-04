5 reasons why fans are excited for Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is still on for a release in 2022, but the dates are not out yet and fans will have to wait for some more time.

Since its first reveal at a PlayStation 5 event, there has been massive hype surrounding Hogwarts Legacy. The game is being developed by Avalanche and will be available on all major platforms.

It can't be said if Hogwarts Legacy will be able to deliver on its promise, but there are clear reasons why the game has garnered so much notoriety.

Top 5 reasons why every fan would want to play Hogwarts Legacy

5) Explore the castle and the surrounding areas

Hogwarts has been a favorite place for all Harry Potter fans given how creatively it's been depicted in the books. The game will take place in the same school which will allow players to explore the nooks and corners.

Players will also be able to explore surrounding iconic places like the famed Forbidden Forest.

4) Explore an original story set in 1800s

Harry Potter Hogwarts Legacy News



Harry Potter



Experience a new story set at Hogwarts in the 1800s. Harry Potter #HogwartsLegacy will be available on PS5 in 2021.

The Harry Potter series is arguably one of the most decorated franchises in the world. Its fans range in millions and every book has been adapted into blockbuster movies.

But Hogwarts Legacy will feature an original story that will be developed for the game. Thus the players get to enjoy a brand new narrative that could enhance their Harry Potter experience.

3) Play Quidditch

While Quidditch may not be the most fun activity for every Harry Potter lover, it had its own digital adaptation. Quidditch World Cup had been produced by EA and was a highly successful release in the days of PlayStation 2.

There have been signs in the trailer that Quidditch will be a part of Hogwarts Legacy. it will be exciting and interesting to see how the sporting event renders and runs on the latest generation of consoles and PCs.

2) Fun activities

Nicola Polito



Which House will you be choosing when #hogwartslegacy releases

Quidditch won't be the only fun thing players will be able to do in Hogwarts Legacy. One will be able to live a full magical life as they engage themselves in a number of fun activities.

After choosing their houses, players will have to do it all to enhance their reputation as an upcoming witch or wizard. There will also be dangers waiting for them at Hogwarts as the trailers have shown the presence of fire-breathing dragons and Dementors.

1) Become Harry Potter or Hermione Granger

The beauty of Hogwarts Legacy is down to the fact that it is set in 1800s which means there's no Harry or Hermione. But that leaves room for players to grow their characters in their own unique ways. As there will be no shortage of activities, one will be able to build their expertise based on choices.

Without a character frame, it leaves freedom for the players to pursue a path. This results in originality and creativity, and doesn't force one to stick to the aforementioned mold.

