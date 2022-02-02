Why fans can expect Hogwarts Legacy to go multiplayer in future

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Hogwarts Legacy has been on the minds of a large part of the community since its first reveal in a PlayStation 5 event.

Avalanche Studios has developed Hogwarts Legacy and Warner Bros publishes it under its Portkey Games banner. Based on the official information revealed so far, the game will be a single-player experience only.

But there are reasons to believe that the game might have multi-player modes in the future. While there has been no indication from Avalanche, some aspects of the whole game seem tailor-made for the co-op experience.

Another major reason why the game will possibly get multi-player experience in the future is the potential of multi-player games in itself.

Hogwarts Legacy has a lot of scope for multi-player in the future

The opportunity for multi-player comes directly from the potential content the game will have in the future. The game will be based on the 1800s and follows the original story. While this translates to the fact that there will be no Harry Potter and Ron Weasley, fans have something new to look forward to.

Every player will be able to live the life of a young witch or wizard and fulfill their journey of becoming the greatest. Players will be able to learn courses, choose their houses and do magic spells. Activities also include the likes of Quidditch and exploration of large maps including iconic places like the Forbidden Forest.

Crowlak @Crowlak2 Make Quidditch as good as this and maybe Hogwarts Legacy is worth playing Make Quidditch as good as this and maybe Hogwarts Legacy is worth playing https://t.co/xxNtHCh7Qs

While these experiences can be done alone with NPCs, several of these activities are ideally done for co-op. A common example comes with doing spells. While achieving the task with AI is fun, it will be more enjoyable if done with or against a live human.

Same angle applies for Quidditch as well since human teammates and opponents will bring dynamic tactics. Overall, the experience that Avalanche wants to deliver will be a lot more profound.

But the most significant need for Hogwarts Legacy to have a multi-player comes from the vast world itself. It was one thing to observe Hogwarts from a viewer's point of view in the movies.

The game will have players observe Hogwarts from the inside, which massively scales down their point of view. The Forbidden Forest and its mystical creatures will also be a part of the show.

Llyfrgell Bargod 📖 Bargoed Library @BargoedLib Day 17- Most Underrated Feature of Hogwarts Castle- Possible just the shear size of it, the amount of rooms, there's a place to suit everyone & it's protected by all kinds of ancient magic that makes it impenetrable & unplottable. Yet still manages to be home #wwbookclubchallenge Day 17- Most Underrated Feature of Hogwarts Castle- Possible just the shear size of it, the amount of rooms, there's a place to suit everyone & it's protected by all kinds of ancient magic that makes it impenetrable & unplottable. Yet still manages to be home #wwbookclubchallenge https://t.co/ugwsa86ZVw

Hogwarts Legacy aims to be the closest human beings to come to the Harry Potter universe. It could be the potential fulfilment of many adults who once dreamed of living the Hogwarts life as a child. As for the younger generation, the game will be the perfect expansion of the books and movies, despite having different time lines.

The developers may not have revealed anything related to multi-player, but there are justifiable reasons for the game to adopt it. Fans will have to wait for the time being to see what decision Avalanche finally makes. But a multi-player experience in Hogwarts Legacy will be the icing on the cake.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

