Will Quidditch be in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy is an upcoming open-world RPG set in the fantastical universe of Harry Potter. The title’s very first substantial reveal trailer is turning two this year, and it has fans speculating left and right. One activity they’re hoping for is Quidditch.

Getting to play Quidditch in Hogwarts Legacy isn’t beyond the realm of possibility. At the very least, players would love to ride brooms in some capacity. Playing the sport would be a great opportunity for players to interact with one another in a multiplayer setting.

Hogwarts Legacy wouldn’t be the first game to have Quidditch

Games have used Quidditch in small doses in the past, but none are a better example than Harry Potter: Quidditch World Cup, released by EA back in 2003.

The rules of Quidditch aren’t difficult to understand. A fraction of the rules are similar to hockey or baseball. Bringing the gameplay from the Quidditch World Cup to the modern age should be a cinch.

The linchpin is the reveal trailer itself. The game is an open-world RPG set in the Harry Potter universe. From the looks of it, getting to attend a variety of classes Hogwarts offers is par for the course.

Riding a broom is part of the many classes, as are Potions, Defense Against the Dark Arts, Herbology, and Care of Magical Creatures. It would be strange to leave out Quidditch, considering the trailer shows off scenes from every class previously mentioned.

The scene that's causing speculation (Image via Avalanche Software)

In fact, the trailer does more than hint at broom riding; take a closer look at the students and their attire. It has extra padding in all the right places, such as the chest, hands, and forearms. Only during one kind of activity would students need that kind of protection: Quidditch.

Also Read Article Continues below

It is also possible Quidditch is only a small mini-game or a lesser broom-riding activity in Hogwarts Legacy. How much of a role it will play is not yet known, if at all.

Edited by Saman