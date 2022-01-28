Is the Forbidden Forest there in Hogwarts Legacy?

Not much is known about the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy, another addition to the iconic multimedia franchise. Delayed just over a year ago and set to be released sometime this year, the game is still full of mysteries.

Fans of the franchise are brimming with questions of all kinds, and the most common ones concern which parts of the famed school players can explore in-game.

Can Hogwarts Legacy players explore the Forbidden Forest?

The Forbidden Forest will appear in Hogwarts Legacy. The game's official website directly states that it will take place at the eponymous school and feature the Forbidden Forest.

The cursed woodlands that border Hogwarts can be briefly glimpsed in one of the game's trailers. Promotional images have also shown off an area that looks a lot like the darkened jungle.

The Forbidden Forest will be a location available in the open-world RPG alongside Hogwarts' campus and Hogsmeade Village. This implies that gamers can explore these iconic spaces at will.

According to the source material, the area is off-limits to Hogwarts students and populated by dangerous creatures.

What can users do in the Forbidden Forest?

The Care of Magical Creatures class takes place in the forest (Image via Avalanche Software)

Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world action RPG set in the Harry Potter universe's distant past. The game's limited marketing has shown players dueling with spellcasters, battling monsters, and attending classes.

It's fair to assume all of these things will also occur in the Forbidden Forest. Students are disallowed from entering the forest, hence the name, but do typically take one class in the area.

The Care of Magical Creatures class takes place in the forest, so fans can expect to experience that class in its usual location. The area is also packed with strange creatures.

Gamers can expect to get up to mischief in the game and find themselves in the forest without supervision. With that in mind, the title will likely see them fight monsters in the Forbidden Forest.

Iconic creatures inhabit the area, including Aragog and his brood of giant spiders, a group of centaurs, and at least one unicorn. Hogwarts has a curious habit of releasing dangerous creatures into the forest once done with them, so it will likely feature plenty of new threats.

In summation, the Forbidden Forest will be in Hogwarts Legacy, and it will likely be the setting of tons of great magical action.

