Hogwarts Legacy writer teases new trailer coming soon

Hogwarts Legacy may be one of the most hyped and anticipated titles slated for a 2022 appearance, but there has been very little official information.

Since the first appearance at Sony's PlayStation State of Play event, Hogwarts Legacy has taken the world by storm. The hype for the game is quite real, but sadly enough, there have been tiny volumes of official news for the fans. It's pretty unbelievable that the hype is built around just one official trailer and the only other source of official information is the game's website.

It's not even clear at this point when the game will come out as there have been conflicting reports. One set of information has hinted at a delay, while another has stated that the game will come out in 2022. But what fans have been asking for is some new form of information. If an important source is believed, there could well be a new trailer for the fans in the coming days.

There is a possible new trailer for Hogwarts Legacy, according to its writer

It's a well-established fact that Hogwarts Legacy will have a brand new story set in the late 1800s. Every new story needs writers, and while the characters and the lore may be based on J.K. Rowling's work, there is a separate team. DC Allen, the creator of Creatrix of Strife, is a writer on board the crew of Hogwarts Legacy, and he has possibly teased the fans with new information.

DC Allen @DCAllen7 Search Party s5 is so good. if everyone promises me they will watch it I will ask @jasonkilar if we can do another hog leg trailer Search Party s5 is so good. if everyone promises me they will watch it I will ask @jasonkilar if we can do another hog leg trailer

Allen's tweet was about the success and acclaim of Search Party's season 5. Allen asked everyone to watch it, and if fans did indeed do so, he would talk with Warner Bros. chief Jason Kilar about a brand new Hogwarts Legacy trailer. Suffice to say, fans got onto it quickly as the community has been asking for a long time for any form of reveal.

Will Hogwarts Legacy get a new trailer?

Truth be told, DC Allen's tweet seems more like a teaser than something substantial. There has been little official development recently, and no prior information about an upcoming trailer is available.

That being said, Avalanche and Portkey Games are well aware of the massive hype for their upcoming game. The first and only trailer came out a long time ago, and it's about time that there's something new.

Call it optimism, but there could indeed be either a trailer or information reveal in the coming days. But there are no official indications apart from this teaser, and fans should follow all official channels for any confirmed information.

