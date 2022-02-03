Why Hogwarts Legacy might be rated 17+ for players

Hogwarts Legacy has been hotly anticipated in the entire gaming community despite any major reveal of confirmed information.

Barring a trailer and information from the official website, there has been no confirmed information. The website in question is of the game itself, made by Avalanche and published under the Portkey Games banner.

The game will feature a completely original story set much before the time in which the books are set in.

AccountNGT @accngt Recap: Hogwarts Legacy



- Gameplay Trailer (skills, abilities) coming Feb/March

- Aiming for a September release (officially 2022)

- Includes multiplayer elements

- Translation stage has started

This has excited many fans as nobody knows what the world was like in the 1800s. While the age approval and suitability of the game aren't known, the official website shows "Rating Pending."

This is usually given to products that have applied for an Everyone or Teenager rating from the ESRB. But there are some chances that Hogwarts Legacy could be 17+.

Hogwarts Legacy's action scenes can make it 17+

If one follows the ESRB's rating policy, a game is rated 17+ for the following reasons:

May contain intense violence

May contain blood and gore

May have sexual content and/or strong language

Ossy Flawol - I’M THE PORTAL DRAGON!! @OssyFlawol So, this diorama piece from the Ratman Den where you find the Portal Gun is actually CENSORED. Due to Portal 2's ESRB rating of +10, they had to actually remove blood from it. The original, bloody version can be seen in the Portal 2 Official Guide. So, this diorama piece from the Ratman Den where you find the Portal Gun is actually CENSORED. Due to Portal 2's ESRB rating of +10, they had to actually remove blood from it. The original, bloody version can be seen in the Portal 2 Official Guide. https://t.co/4Me2pjEsM6

Hogwarts Legacy will let players live the life of a witch and wizard as they come up through the ranks. They can engage in fun activities, including choosing their houses, attending classes, and even playing Quidditch. Romance has been an essential part of the Harry Potter lore.

While the game may have a different story, the activities are bound to be the same as written in the stories. While romance is a vital part of the stories, it's unlikely to be graphic, even if it's present.

If Hogwarts Legacy ultimately gets a 17+ rating, it will be because of the violence, blood, and gore aspects. Based on whatever little has been shown in the trailer, certain scenes might have fighting.

There's a moment when a character is escaping the fire of a dragon. There are also reportedly scenes where characters will be fighting mountain trolls. If the Quidditch in the game is anything like how it is shown in the movies, it would be another area.

It should be noted that the official rating hasn't been provided by ESRB yet. The game will likely receive a "teen" rating to make it more suitable for its potential target audience. Based on the approval the developers have applied for, "teen" seems more likely.

But as mentioned above, there is also potential content in the game which could easily push Legacy into an above tier of age approval.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha