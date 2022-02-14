Hogwarts Legacy: 5 magical objects that players will like to see in the game

As the excitement around Hogwarts Legacy increases, players will be excited to see what already known magical objects and lore events occur within the game. Magical objects in Harry Potter are of immense potential and play important roles in the narratives of the book.

Be it the Philosopher's Stone, the Sword of Gryffindor, or the Death Hallows - they have a storied history associated with them and finding these objects while exploring the world of Hogwarts Legacy is an exciting prospect. This article showcases some of these magical objects that players will look forward to seeing in the game.

Magical objects players desire in Hogwarts Legacy

1) Mirror of Erised

"The Mirror of Erised is an ancient, ornate mirror. It has clawed feet and a gold frame inscribed with the phrase 'Erised stra ehru oyt ube cafru oyt on wohsi.' The mirror shows the most desperate desire of a person's heart, a vision that has been known to drive men mad."

Described by Albus Dumbledore as an object that shows the "deepest, most desperate desires of our hearts," Mirror of Erised is an iconic object that was first shown in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

Made before 1891 by an unknown wizard, according to the Harry Potter wiki, the Mirror had remained in the Room of Requirement since being brought to Hogwarts. Finding the eerie Mirror while exploring the castle in Hogwarts Legacy will excite the players.

2) The Deathly Hallows

Created by Death, they were three highly powerful magical objects given to each of the three brothers of the Peverell family. According to legend, it was made in the 13th century and whoever possessed all three legendary artifacts would become the Master of Death.

According to Dumbledore, the moniker of Master of Death does not guarantee immortality but rather refers to someone who accepts death as inevitable. One wonders if the developers have included the Hallows in Hogwarts Legacy.

3) The Veil

The structure is considered to be the barrier between the land of the living and that of the dead. It has a still eerie atmosphere surrounding it and fans of the series will remember it from Sirius' death.

It has been confirmed that players will have access to several locations from the wizarding world other than Hogwarts. It would be interesting to see if players will get into the Department of Mysteries and chance upon the Veil.

4) The Sword of Gryffindor

The goblin-made magical sword is one of the most powerful objects to exist in the Harry Potter universe. It was owned by one of the founders of Hogwarts, Godric Gryffindor. It would later play a significant role in the Potter saga and fall of Voldemort.

Will the Sword of Gryffindor show up in some form or be mentioned in Hogwarts Legacy? Only time will tell if the artifact appears in the game.

5) Pensieve

Dumbledore, while describing the device to Harry, states:

"I use the Pensieve. One simply siphons the excess thoughts from one's mind, pours them into the basin, and examines them at one's leisure. It becomes easier to spot patterns and links, you understand, when they are in this form."

A Pensieve exists in the Hogwarts Headmaster's office and has been used by a long line of headmasters and headmistresses. According to Potter wiki, this Pensieve was probably created before the school was founded as it was made from stone and carved with modified Saxon runes.

