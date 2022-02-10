Hogwarts Legacy leak mentions level design inspired by Breath of the Wild, Ghost of Tsushima, and more

A recent Hogwarts Legacy leak revealed new information regarding the title, including the world design inspired by Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, Ghost of Tsushima, and The Last of Us Part II, as well as multiple regions, in-depth NPCs, and day-and-night cycle.

While the iconic Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts has been explored in video games, most of them have been uninspiring movie-tie-ins or quite exceptional Lego iterations. Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming open-world action RPG title, is going to be the franchise’s first proper foray into the world of video games.

Hogwarts Legacy will allegedly have multiple open-world locations including multiple towns with unique NPCs, interactions, and dialogues

Recently, YouTuber RetroRaconteur shared a video on his channel, where he discussed several new pieces of information regarding Hogwarts Legacy that has been shared with him from two different sources. The new information sounds quite exciting and realistic, and elevates the hype surrounding the title.

The game will not only have the fabled Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry as an open-world location, but also the Forbidden Forest and Hogsmead. According to the information shared by RetroRaconteur, the open-world level design is being inspired by titles such as Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Ghost of Tsushima, and Last of Us Part II.

He also mentioned that the world will have enemy camps, with combat, stealth & exploration being part of the core game mechanics. The world will also feature a day and night cycle, albeit he is uncertain if there will be different seasons.

Regarding the NPCs, he mentioned that there will be multiple open-world locations, featuring unique NPCs with interaction through dialogued and deep relationship opportunities. Relationships are also a major part of the game with some focus on making it a way of emotionally engaging players.

All in all, the title sounds amazing, to say the least. Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Ghost of Tsushima, and Last of Us Part II are some of the most critically-acclaimed titles, with amazing open-world design.

While the game will certainly focus on the Hogwarts part of the world, bringing different parts of the Wizarding World to life, with diverse NPCs and enemy camps, sounds great for the fans of the material.

Also Read Article Continues below

Hogwarts Legacy hasn’t revealed anything new since its announcement trailer back in 2020, however, with an expected release date of September 2022, a new presentation regarding the title is expected sooner rather than later.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan