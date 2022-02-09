Why Dumbledore might be a fellow student in Hogwarts Legacy

Developed by Avalanche Software and published by WB Games under the Portkey games banner, Hogwarts Legacy is an upcoming action-adventure, open-world RPG title set in the all too familiar grounds of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Albus Percival Wulfric Brian Dumbledore is not only one of the most popular and powerful wizards of the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beast universe, the Wizarding World, but he might be a fellow student at Hogwarts in the upcoming title, Hogwarts Legacy.

While the Wizarding World has been explored in video games, most of it has been in good movie tie-in titles and excellent lego iterations. Hogwarts Legacy will be the franchise’s first proper introduction to the world of video games.

Hogwarts Legacy: Why Dumbledore could be a fellow student in Hogwarts

Albus Percival Wulfric Brian Dumbledore, more commonly known as Albus Dumbledore, was one of the most powerful wizards of all time. The Headmaster of Hogwarts wielded the Elden Wand, one of the Deathly Hallows, till his death in Half-Blood Prince. Dumbledore was one of the most prominent and influential characters throughout the Harry Potter series.

While the Harry Potter series explored Dumbledore’s later life, leading to his death, the Fantastic Beast series explores his earlier life as a professor at Hogwarts. First introduced in Crimes of Grindelwald, the character of Dumbledore will be expanded upon more in the upcoming Secrets of Dumbledore set for this April.

But what about his life even earlier, as a student? Could Hogwarts Legacy introduce a Dumbledore in his teens, during his years as a student in Hogwarts? While the game has only revealed an announcement trailer and has gone radio-silent, a few critical details about the title as known.

The player will take the role of a fifth-year student and learn magic and attend classes at Hogwarts and get to visit iconic locations like the Forbidden Forest and Hogsmeade village. While the developers haven’t specified the exact chronological setting, the developers have mentioned the late 1800s as the period.

Albus Dumbledore was born in late August 1881. He attended Hogwarts from 1892 to 1899 and was sorted into the Gryffindor house. While his years as a Hogwarts student are at the very end of the ‘late 1800s’ period, considering he is one of the most iconic wizards to be alive during the time, his appearance in the title could be highly likely.

While it is improbable that Albus Dumbledore will be the protagonist, he could be a fellow student and play a considerable part in the storyline. The players may partake in certain quests alongside Albus Dumbledore, two young Hogwarts students, in an adventure.

However, with that being said, it should be emphasized that this is purely based on speculation. The developers have yet to confirm his presence in the title officially. WB Games have remained firm on their 2022 release date. However, there hasn’t been any announcement or trailers yet, since its reveal in 2020.

