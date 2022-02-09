Which characters from the Harry Potter universe could make an appearance in Hogwarts Legacy?

With Hogwarts Legacy being officially confirmed for release in 2022, Harry Potter fans will finally get to immerse themselves in an open world RPG set in the Wizarding World. Although the Potterverse is replete with many colorful people, the appearance of the popular characters is in doubt for the game.

The upcoming title is set in the late 1800s, nearly a century before the events of the original Harry Potter saga. Although the exact year that the game will be set is not yet confirmed or if the game will span several decades, the beloved trio will not feature in any capacity, according to the developers.

Nevertheless, there are some well-known characters that can appear in the game that are sure to excite the long-term fans of the franchise.

Which canonical characters can players encounter in Hogwarts Legacy?

If one considers that the game will be set around the 1870s or later, a number of intriguing incidents and characters from the Harry Potter universe that shaped the Wizarding World for years to come could potentially appear in the game.

Angus Buchanan

Angus Buchanan, who went on to become famous both in the Wizarding and Muggle worlds, was the only Squib (a non-magical person having at least one magical parent) ever to take part in the Sorting Ceremony. His brother had brought him to the school grounds on his broomstick in the hopes that he would be allowed to stay there.

Once he donned it, the Sorting Hat remarked, "a good-hearted chap, but no wizard." Having grown up with a father who hated Squibs, he was banished from his household, which made him seek refuge among Muggles. Angus did not find them to be as bad as his parents had made them out to be.

He became a famous Scottish rugby player and later wrote "My Life As A Squib," which shed light on the life of a Squib in the wizarding world. Players may get to hear about the character's exploits during their gameplay.

Phineas Nigellus Black

The least-popular Headmaster of Hogwarts, Phineas Nigellus Black is the great-great-grandfather of Sirius Black III. His portrait can be found in the Headmaster's office and he is often seen carrying out messages from Albus Dumbledore to others.

During the quest to find the Horcruxes, Hermione kept his portrait in her beaded bag so he would not tell Snape about their whereabouts. It will be interesting to see if Phineas shows up in the game, and in what capacity.

Dumbledores

The Dumbledore siblings were born in 1880s. Although it is doubtful that Albus Dumbledore will show up in Hogwarts Legacy, players will surely be excited to see a young Dumbledore as a student when he joined Hogwarts in 1892.

The incidents involving Albus, Aberforth, Ariana and Grindelwald will shape how the Wizarding World will look for the next century. The 1899 three-way duel among Albus, Aberforth and Grindelwald resulted in Ariana's death.

Kendra and Percival Dumbledore are more likely to appear in Hogwarts Legacy. Percival was imprisoned in Azkaban for trying to dish out his own brand of justice to a group of boys who assaulted his daughter. He later died there after 1890.

Kendra Dumbledore died in an accidental burst of magic from Ariana. The game can explore the character of the parents before these tragic incidents. Players will be interested to see the family of the greatest wizard of all time.

Other characters who could possibly make an appearance in Hogwarts Legacy include Nearly Headless Nick, the mischievous poltergiest Peeves, and the vampire Sir Herbert Vaney. They could perhaps provide side quests for the players to discover and complete.

The developers are telling a new story by charting "new territory" and "creating fresh ways for fans to immerse themselves in the wizarding world." The world of Hogwarts Legacy will be "firmly rooted in the Harry Potter universe."

Fans are eagerly waiting for new Hogwarts Legacy trailers to provide more information about the game. Until then, players can only continue to speculate as to which characters will be showing up in the game and what sort of lore events they might witness or be a part of in Hogwarts Legacy.

