Why Hogwarts Legacy might not let the players use the three Unforgivable Curses in the game

Confirmed information regarding Hogwarts Legacy is sparse, but the presence of spells is guaranteed.

The game will be set in late 1800s and will allow gamers to live life at Hogwarts in the most lifelike way possible. While popular characters from the Harry Potter lore may be missing, there is no shortage of potential fun for the players to be had. As they explore Hogwarts and its surroundings, players will learn spells, play Quidditch, and tame magical beasts.

Much like restrictions in the real world, certain spells in the Harry Potter universe known as unforgivable curses have been condemned. The three curses are terrible in their own right, which raises the question of their existence in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy's target audience might see the absence of unforgivable curses

The unforgivable curses are a set of three individual spells which are banned in the Harry Potter universe because of their effects:

Imperio or Imperius Curse enslaves a person and makes them do anything the caster demands. Crucio, or the Cruciatus Curse, is used to torture living beings. Avada Kedavra, or the Killing Curse that can take the soul of any living being.

The fate of using any of these three curses is pretty grim. In the Harry Potter movies, the use of Crucio by the Death Eaters was well known, while Lord Voldemort had used Avada Kedavra on Harry Potter when he was just a baby. It should be noted that Hogwarts Legacy is still pending an ESRB, but based on the pending status, the game is being speculated to be rated for "Everyone" or "Teen."

Including the Crucio curse will allow players to torture creatures or fellow NPCs even if it's a crime. The scope for torture with the Crucio curse is unparalleled, and many dark wizards and witches have misused it in the Harry Potter universe.

Incorporating Avada Kedavra will allow players to kill, increasing the chances of incorporating blood, gore, and violence. This would go against the age approval the developers are seeking. More importantly, Hogwarts Legacy has so far not been portrayed the game as being designed for blood and violence.

An evil figure has been depicted in the trailer, and there is also a scene where a student is battling the villainous figure. It's hard to say if the character is using an unforgivable curse or not.

Given that there has been no concrete information, it can't be ruled out entirely that unforgivable curses will not be present in the game. But considering the potential audience the game is targeting, it is doubtful that the three unforgivable curses will make it to Hogwarts Legacy.

