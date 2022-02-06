Who is likely to be the main villain in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy has greatly interested fans of the game since it was first revealed at a PlayStation State of Play event.

Fans were hopeful that the game would be released in 2021 but were pushed back to 2022. The primary source of all the information has been the trailer and the game's official website. It has become evident that fans will come closest to living the wizard life in the game.

While becoming a wizard may not involve players directly taking on a nefarious figure, there will likely be a villain. The popularity of the entire Harry Potter series has a lot to do with the rivalry between Lord Voldemort and Harry Potter himself. The trailer reveals certain spooky items, which all indicate that the game could likely have a central villainous figure.

The presence of Elder Wand might indicate the main villain of Hogwarts Legacy

While many fans would have wanted to see Voldemort have a role, Hogwarts Legacy's story is set in the 1800s. This is well before the times of Lord Voldemort and his followers. So the dark wizard can be excused on this journey at least.

If Hogwarts Legacy wants to follow the main characters, there's a good chance for Grindelwald to be the villain. It's well-documented that Albus Dumbledore and Grindelwald were associated with Hogwarts in the 19th century. Grindelwald will also fit the profile of a recognized villain, having already featured in movies.

Very few things have journeyed through time in Harry Potter stories, like the three Deathly Hallows. Among the three, the Elder Wand has a lot of dark tales associated with it.

The wand is the most powerful in the magical world, and to control it, a new owner will kill the previous one. Its dark output was seen in the Deathly Hallows when Voldemort decided to kill Severus Snape to gain complete control of the wand.

Based on the set of events in the stories, a wizard called Loxias was the owner of the Elder Wand. Loxias killed Barnaby Deverill. Not only did Loxias commit a great crime, but he also gave the nickname "Deathstick". This refers to the murderous intentions Loxias had for the potent weapon and all the wrong reasons he used the Elder Wand for.

Loxias' dark legacy continues throughout the early parts of the 19th century and matches the timeline of the potential story of the game. It's to be noted that at this point, there have been no confirmed details about the primary information of Hogwarts Legacy's story.

It will be interesting to see who will be the game's villain once confirmed details are available. But fans will have to contain their excitement with rumours and leaks over the next few months.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar