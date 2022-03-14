Hogwarts Legacy finally gets its own State of Play after a year and a half of silence

After years of speculation and frustration, Hogwarts Legacy fans can finally rejoice. Warner Bros. and Avalanche will be showcasing the upcoming RPG at its dedicated State of Play presentation on March 17.

Their promise that players will be getting the "first in-depth look" of the game will justifiably get people excited, having been disappointed when the title did not feature in the latest State of Play.

Fans got their first glimpse of Hogwarts Legacy back in 2020 when the official reveal trailer for the title was released. Players have since been clamoring for new information regarding the same.

PlayStation @PlayStation Wands at the ready for an all new State of Play focused on Hogwarts Legacy, featuring an extended first look at gameplay this Thursday, March 17 at 2 PM PT: play.st/34IDTcW Wands at the ready for an all new State of Play focused on Hogwarts Legacy, featuring an extended first look at gameplay this Thursday, March 17 at 2 PM PT: play.st/34IDTcW https://t.co/bFZMWjdZ2t

While several industry insiders had indicated that the PlayStation March State of Play would showcase new information, the game was conspicuously absent from the event.

With over 14 minutes of PS5 gameplay, players are set to be regaled with Hogwarts Legacy on March 17

In a PlayStation Blog post, Chandler Wood, the Community Manager for WB Games Avalanche, announced that players would be getting their first in-depth look at the title's gameplay later this week. They will be partnering with PlayStation to bring a special edition of State of Play. "entirely dedicated to Hogwarts Legacy."

The event will occur on Thursday, March 17 at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET / 10 PM CET / 2.30 AM IST. The blog states that players can follow the show on Twitch and YouTube.

The trailer for the title has been viewed over 28 million times on the PS YouTube channel. The excitement around the game is expected to be at an all-time high.

While firmly rooted in the Harry Potter universe, Hogwarts Legacy is slated to be an action RPG set in the late 1800s that will seek to "chart new territory by creating fresh ways for fans to immerse themselves in the wizarding world."

Players will get to experience a student's life at the famed school like never before. They will sharpen their magical abilities through "mastering spells, brewing potions, and taming fantastic beasts" in their quest to uncover the hidden truth of the wizarding world.

While the recently concluded State of Play was a cause for upset and disappointment, fans will be extremely excited about this development. Hogwarts Legacy's release has been a long time coming, and they will be eager to see what the developers have in store for them. March 17 cannot get here soon enough.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Yasho Amonkar