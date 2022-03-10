Hogwarts Legacy fans disappointed as the game receives no mention at PlayStation State of Play March 2022

Hogwarts Legacy has been one of the most anticipated games of the last few years. Although players have been vying for new information regarding the title and what it contains, they have been treated to just one trailer that was released back in 2020.

Recent rumors pointed to an impending trailer drop, and everyone thought that the recently concluded State of Play would be the perfect occasion for the game to showcase a new cinematic. This anticipation was further amplified given that its first trailer was revealed at a State of Play event. Such hopes were dashed as the twenty-minute event did not contain an inkling of Potterverse.

Fans are upset as Hogwarts Legacy is a no-show at March's State of Play

A number of industry insiders noted that a trailer for the upcoming wizard RPG is long overdue and that players may finally get to see one imminently in March. Given that PlayStation's State of Play would be held in March, players assumed that it was the perfect place for Hogwarts Legacy to showcase gameplay and maybe even reveal the release date.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ According to my own sources, Warner Bros. has been waiting to show off more of Hogwarts Legacy for the past couple of months, but Sony hasn't given the opportunity to do so yet.



Hogwarts Legacy is still scheduled for a 2022 release. According to my own sources, Warner Bros. has been waiting to show off more of Hogwarts Legacy for the past couple of months, but Sony hasn't given the opportunity to do so yet.Hogwarts Legacy is still scheduled for a 2022 release. https://t.co/Ilwzy1EKPt

AccountNGT @accngt

Yes, you can 100% expect a new trailer in March AccountNGT @accngt twitter.com/Shpeshal_Nick/… 🪄 twitter.com/Shpeshal_Nick/… Heard about new stuff today...Yes, you can 100% expect a new trailer in March twitter.com/accngt/status/… Heard about new stuff today...Yes, you can 100% expect a new trailer in March twitter.com/accngt/status/… https://t.co/HrbuK0uhnr

This was further strengthened by Troy Leavitt's statement, who had earlier worked with Avalanche Studios.

Troy Leavitt @Troylus_true @PodcastNow15 Neither confirming nor denying the rumor, but the timing seems about right to me. I guess we'll see! :) @PodcastNow15 Neither confirming nor denying the rumor, but the timing seems about right to me. I guess we'll see! :)

Although there are many days left in the month of March, and the developers can still showcase the highly sought-after trailer, the absolute no-show of Hogwarts Legacy at Sony's State of Play has expectedly upset a number of players.

In the subreddit of the game, people seem tired of jumping on every rumor or leak out there and getting their hopes up only to see them get dashed. One user pointed out that Gotham Knights, which was announced a month before Hogwarts Legacy back in 2020, has had "a reveal trailer, a story trailer, 12 minutes of gameplay and an official release date."

Shaun Weber @just4leaks2



Here is a part of the Hogwarts Legacy fights looking almost like Souls like fightsHere is a part of the #hogwartslegacy Legacy Trailer that got leaked a while ago. Hogwarts Legacy fights looking almost like Souls like fights Here is a part of the #hogwartslegacy Legacy Trailer that got leaked a while ago. https://t.co/HCLPEPlyKx

While this could be a marketing ploy from those behind the game, it has assuredly left fans disappointed. Other than the reveal trailer and a gameplay leak, not much about the title has been revealed to fans. One can only hope that players will get to see something before the month ends.

Hogwarts Legacy is set in the late 1800s and will bring a vibrant wizarding world for players to enjoy. They will experience the life of a student at the famed castle while sharpening their magical abilities through "mastering spells, brewing potions, and taming fantastic beasts."

Edited by Danyal Arabi