Will Hogwarts Legacy's release date be revealed at PlayStation State of Play 2022?

Hogwarts Legacy has a deep connection with PlayStation State of Play events as it was in the same place where the game's first and only trailer had dropped. Once the news of the PlayStation State of Play 2022 was confirmed, fans had only one question - will Hogwarts Legacy be a part of it, and will fans get to know a release date?

One can't blame the community as there has been very little since 2020's trailer. The only other source of confirmed information is the game's website, which gives out some details. Incidentally, the game's trailer is the most viewed game trailer in PlayStation's history.

Based on the official information given out by Sony, there will be a presence of games from western developers. At the start of March, rumors started doing rounds about Hogwarts Legacy potentially featuring in the State of Play event.

Hogwarts Legacy might give a release date if it features in the PlayStation State of Play 2022

If Avalanche keeps up with history, Hogwarts Legacy will be present in this year's State of Play event. The game will also be available on PC and Xbox consoles, so it's not PlayStation exclusive by any means.

The trailer, revealed in 2020, had stated a potential release window back then. Since the trailer, there have been numerous reports and speculations about the game's possible release.

TmarTn @TmarTn



Hogwarts students always returned to school on September 1st..



Nothing official, but it looks like we could get a September release The official artbook "The Art and Making of Hogwarts Legacy" is going to be released on September 6, 2022..Hogwarts students always returned to school on September 1st..Nothing official, but it looks like we could get a September release The official artbook "The Art and Making of Hogwarts Legacy" is going to be released on September 6, 2022..Hogwarts students always returned to school on September 1st..Nothing official, but it looks like we could get a September release 😍😍 https://t.co/da5RXO1sRe

One set of reports has hinted at delays, while another has hinted at the game getting a 2022 release as per the original plans.

If the game is to be released in 2022, much of the work should be done by now. If that's the case, Avalanche's chances of deciding on a date are relatively high.

If Hogwarts Legacy is present at today's State of Play event and discloses a trailer, it will likely be a comprehensive trailer. While the focus will undoubtedly be on showcasing the upcoming game's features to fans, the release date can be revealed.

Dandelion Princess @Princess_D_97



#hogwartslegacy Fingers crossed for Hogwarts Legacy to show up at this state of play tomorrow! 🤞🤞🤞 Fingers crossed for Hogwarts Legacy to show up at this state of play tomorrow! 🤞🤞🤞#hogwartslegacy https://t.co/0G5HVKeLh6

Revealing the dates in such a huge event will also garner a lot of hype. While games can be delayed even after announcing release dates, fans always want to know a confirmed purchase date.

Fans will now need to wait patiently for the event to begin at 2:00 PM PT. While there's no confirmation, the game could very well be present and reveal its release date.

Edited by Shaheen Banu